Printing Toners Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.14 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The printing toners market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.44 billion in 2023 to $4.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in the packaging industry, increasing demand for printed materials, expansion of the commercial printing sector, globalization of the printing industry, and adoption of laser printers.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The printing toners market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for sustainable printing solutions, growth in the e-commerce industry, increasing adoption of 3d printing, expansion of the packaging and labeling market, development of high-speed inkjet printing, and demand for customized and personalized printing.

Growth Driver Of The Printing Toners Market

The rising demand for printers is expected to propel the growth of the printing toner market going forward. Printers refer to hardware output devices that accept text and graphic output from a computer and transfer the information to paper. Printers use ink or toner to print images on paper or other materials for precise printing, faster speeds, and sharp text and images.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the printing toners market include Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Inc., Panasonic Corp., Canon Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Kyocera Corporation.

Major companies operating in the printing toner market are concentrating on the development of toner-based color sheet-fed presses, to empower commercial printers to transition from offset to digital printing. A toner-based color sheet-fed press is a printing machine that utilizes toner, a powdered ink, to produce high-quality color prints on individual sheets of paper in a sequential, sheet-fed manner.

Segments:

1) By Type: Laser Toner, Analog Copier Toner, Digital Copier Toner, Other Types

2) By Technology: Conventional Toners, Chemical Toners

3) By Raw Materials: Polyester, Styrene-Acrylic, Specialty Polymers

4) By Application: Monochrome Printing, Color Printing

5) By End-User: Printing, Stationary, Packaging, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Advertising, Branding, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the printing toners market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the printing toners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Printing Toners Market Definition

A printing toner is a fine powder used in laser printers and photocopiers to create printed text and images on paper. It comprises plastic polymer and coloring agents and is stored and dispensed from toner cartridges. Toner provides advantages such as precise printing, faster speeds, and sharper text and images compared to inkjet printers.

Printing Toners Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Printing Toners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on printing toners market size, printing toners market drivers and trends, printing toners market major players, printing toners competitors' revenues, printing toners market positioning, and printing toners market growth across geographies. The printing toners market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

