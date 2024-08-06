Plasma Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plasma therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.49 billion in 2023 to $0.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness of the benefits of plasma therapy, government support for plasma therapy, reimbursement coverage for plasma therapy, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising demand for personalized medicine, growing geriatric population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The plasma therapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of immunoglobulins, expanding applications, rising demand for rare diseases treatment, customized therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Plasma Therapy Market

The rising cases of osteoarthritis are expected to drive the plasma therapy market during the forecast period. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP), a type of plasma therapy, is considered a safe and efficient treatment for osteoarthritis. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a concentrated autologous blood growth factor that is injected into the joint to provide symptomatic relief by decreasing inflammation and slowing the progression of osteoarthritis.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the plasma therapy market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Arthrex Inc., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Major companies operating in the plasma therapy market are introducing innovative products such as the ESG-410 to cater to the evolving needs and enhance treatment options. The ESG-410 is an Electrosurgical Generator designed to provide options and efficiencies in the treatment of NMIBC (non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer) and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Segments:

1) By Type: Pure PRP, Leukocyte-rich PRP, Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF), Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

2) By Application: Orthopedics, Arthritis, Chronic Tendinitis, Bone Repair and Regeneration, Dermatology, Androgenic Alopecia, Plastic Surgery, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Other Applications

3) By End-Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories: Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the plasma therapy market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global plasma therapy market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the plasma therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Plasma Therapy Market Definition

Plasma therapy refers to a treatment that substitutes missing or inadequate proteins to help people live healthier and more fruitful lives. It introduces antibodies into individuals receiving therapy using blood donated by recovered patients.

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on plasma therapy market size, plasma therapy market drivers and trends, plasma therapy market major players, plasma therapy competitors' revenues, plasma therapy market positioning, and plasma therapy market growth across geographies. The plasma therapy market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

