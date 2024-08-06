Global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $8.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices, reagents and uses market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.9 billion in 2023 to $6.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing demand for clinical diagnostic services, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing adoption of PCR in research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices, reagents and uses market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to COVID-19 and infectious disease monitoring, cancer diagnostics and liquid biopsies, agricultural and environmental applications, expansion of pharmacogenomics, genomic research advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market

The increasing pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the growth of the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices, reagents, and uses market going forward. The pharmaceutical industry, often referred to as the pharma industry, is a sector of the healthcare industry that is primarily involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of drugs and medications. The pharmaceutical industry is a key stakeholder in the PCR devices, reagents, and uses market. Its involvement in drug development, diagnostics, quality control, and personalized medicine, along with its collaborative efforts in research, contributes to the growth and diversification of PCR applications.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices, reagents and uses market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company.

Major companies operating in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices, reagents, and uses market are innovating new products such as IsoFast Bst Polymerase reagents to increase their profitability in the market. IsoFast Bst Polymerase reagents are a group of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) chemicals utilized for thermocycling-free, quick, reliable, and sensitive amplification of DNA and RNA targets.

Segments:

1) By Product: Instruments, Reagents, Consumables

2) By Instruments: Standard PCR, RT-PCR, Digital PCR

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Clinical Diagnostics Labs and hospitals, Academics and Research Organizations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market report. The regions covered in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices, reagents and uses market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market Definition

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) devices and reagents are designed to aid scientists in producing multiple copies of specific DNA segments. In PCR, a section of the genome to be amplified is chosen using short synthetic DNA fragments called primers, and the segment is subsequently amplified through numerous rounds of DNA synthesis.

