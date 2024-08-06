Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in July 2024 a Passenger Traffic Decrease of 5.6% Compared to 2023

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for July 2024, compared with July 2023.



For July 2024, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports decreased by 4.9%, compared to July 2023. Tijuana, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta airports presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 7.9%, 5.8%, and 3.3%, respectively, compared to July 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 13.7%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-23 Jul-24 % Change Jan- Jul 23 Jan- Jul 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,136.6 1,085.2 (4.5%) 7,269.8 6,751.7 (7.1%) Tijuana* 844.7 763.6 (9.6%) 5,148.0 4,847.0 (5.8%) Los Cabos 301.7 293.5 (2.7%) 1,713.4 1,621.8 (5.3%) Puerto Vallarta 302.5 306.8 1.4% 1,700.1 1,624.2 (4.5%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 226.6 185.4 (18.2%) 1,293.2 1,183.6 (8.5%) Hermosillo 190.3 183.7 (3.4%) 1,185.9 1,172.2 (1.2%) Kingston 0.2 0.4 163.6% 0.7 1.6 109.2% Morelia 82.1 58.6 (28.6%) 470.1 358.1 (23.8%) La Paz 116.3 116.6 0.2% 626.9 676.0 7.8% Mexicali 159.8 95.1 (40.5%) 887.0 609.7 (31.3%) Aguascalientes 58.4 53.3 (8.7%) 365.4 361.9 (1.0%) Los Mochis 44.6 50.5 13.3% 257.7 318.5 23.6% Manzanillo 9.9 10.4 5.1% 62.7 76.7 22.2% Total 3,473.6 3,203.1 (7.8%) 20,980.9 19,602.9 (6.6%)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Jul-23 Jul-24 % Change Jan- Jul 23 Jan- Jul 24 % Change Guadalajara 507.8 560.4 10.4% 3,014.5 3,420.5 13.5% Tijuana* 449.3 428.1 (4.7%) 2,609.9 2,362.2 (9.5%) Los Cabos 427.5 393.2 (8.0%) 3,031.2 3,001.0 (1.0%) Puerto Vallarta 264.6 241.5 (8.7%) 2,529.4 2,682.9 6.1% Montego Bay 513.7 443.4 (13.7%) 3,170.5 3,185.7 0.5% Guanajuato 85.4 108.2 26.8% 503.5 597.5 18.7% Hermosillo 6.5 7.0 6.9% 43.3 50.6 16.9% Kingston 181.7 177.6 (2.3%) 1,011.3 988.2 (2.3%) Morelia 54.9 62.7 14.1% 349.8 376.6 7.7% La Paz 1.0 0.9 (16.7%) 8.8 7.0 (20.0%) Mexicali 0.7 0.7 (3.4%) 4.2 4.4 5.5% Aguascalientes 29.5 32.1 8.9% 162.3 183.3 12.9% Los Mochis 0.7 0.8 13.8% 4.2 4.8 14.3% Manzanillo 2.4 3.5 43.2% 45.1 59.6 32.2% Total 2,525.8 2,460.0 (2.6%) 16,487.9 16,924.4 2.6%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-23 Jul-24 % Change Jan- Jul 23 Jan- Jul 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,644.4 1,645.6 0.1% 10,284.3 10,172.1 (1.1%) Tijuana* 1,294.0 1,191.8 (7.9%) 7,757.9 7,209.2 (7.1%) Los Cabos 729.2 686.7 (5.8%) 4,744.6 4,622.8 (2.6%) Puerto Vallarta 567.1 548.3 (3.3%) 4,229.5 4,307.1 1.8% Montego Bay 513.7 443.4 (13.7%) 3,170.5 3,185.7 0.5% Guanajuato 311.9 293.6 (5.9%) 1,796.7 1,781.1 (0.9%) Hermosillo 196.8 190.7 (3.1%) 1,229.1 1,222.8 (0.5%) Kingston 181.9 178.0 (2.1%) 1,012.0 989.8 (2.2%) Morelia 137.0 121.3 (11.5%) 819.9 734.7 (10.4%) La Paz 117.4 117.4 0.0% 635.7 683.0 7.4% Mexicali 160.5 95.8 (40.3%) 891.2 614.1 (31.1%) Aguascalientes 87.9 85.4 (2.8%) 527.7 545.2 3.3% Los Mochis 45.3 51.3 13.3% 261.9 323.4 23.5% Manzanillo 12.4 13.9 12.6% 107.8 136.3 26.4% Total 5,999.4 5,663.1 (5.6%) 37,468.8 36,527.3 (2.5%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Jul-23 Jul-24 % Change Jan- Jul 23 Jan- Jul 24 % Change Tijuana 445.5 421.3 (5.4%) 2,588.2 2,328.9 (10.0%)

Highlights for the month:

Passenger traffic: The decrease in passenger traffic is primarily a result of the preventive revision to the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320neo and A321neo fleet. At the airports of Montego Bay and Kingston in Jamaica, the decrease is mainly due to the preventive measures taken in response to Hurricane Beryl, which kept both airports closed from July 2 at midnight, reactivating operations on July 4 in Montego Bay and on July 5 in Kingston.



Seats and load factors: The seats available during July 2024 decreased by 8.7%, compared to July 2023. The load factors for the month went from 74.8% in July 2023 to 79.2% in July 2024.

New routes:

Tijuana – Beijing: Hainan Airlines Guadalajara – Tijuana: Aeroméxico





Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

