Masal Unveils Exclusive Summer 2025 Bridal Collection at First-Ever Private Show in Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian-based fashion designer Masal will host its first-ever private show on July 16 in Sydney, showcasing the highly anticipated Summer 2025 bridal collection.





Renowned for its voluminous wedding dresses and modern takes on traditional silhouettes, Masal is one of the fastest-growing names in bridal fashion. The exclusive event, held at the brand's design house in the heart of Sydney, will welcome a select audience of fashion editors, industry insiders, and influential tastemakers.

The intimate setting provides an ideal backdrop for Masal's new collection, with each piece reflecting the brand's signature attention to detail and use of the finest materials. Attendees can look forward to a collection featuring ethereal, lace-adorned dresses exuding minimal elegance that will set a romantic tone for the evening. Also to be featured are wedding gowns made through intricate beadwork, flowing silk trains, and stunning silhouettes that cater to modern brides seeking a timeless, romantic look. The show's highlight, however, will be the breathtaking gown with hand-embroidered details and a dramatic cathedral-length veil.

Seyhan Merve, founder and lead designer of Masal, expressed excitement and pride in showcasing the new collection, saying, "Our goal with this collection was to push the boundaries of bridal fashion while staying true to the classic beauty and quality that Masal is known for."

In addition to the 2025 bridal collection, the guests will enjoy a luxurious reception complete with fine dining, live music, and an opportunity to meet the designer and creative team behind Masal. For Merve, this is an opportunity to spotlight the brand's collection, connect with other industry leaders, and discuss future collaborations.

"We are thrilled to share these exclusive designs with an audience that appreciates the artistry and passion behind each gown," Merve remarks.

Masal offers private consultations for brides-to-be, as Masal's latest designs will be available by appointment only.

Please visit Masal's website to learn more about Masal's upcoming private show.

About Masal

Masal is an Australian-based fashion label that specializes in luxurious bridal wear. Founded during the global pandemic in 2020, Masal boldly launched its first bridal collection, driven by the belief that love cannot be postponed. The Masal design is known for its exceptional Turkish craftsmanship, which results in gowns that combine timeless beauty with contemporary elegance.

Since its inception, Masal has achieved significant milestones, including notable debuts at New York and Milan Fashion Weeks. These exposures have built Masal's reputation as a leader in the bridal fashion industry.

