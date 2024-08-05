Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum Issues Statement on Historic Google Antitrust Ruling

“I welcome the ruling today by Judge Mehta, of the U. S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who, in his 277-page opinion, found: “Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly.” After a nine-week trial, in which Oregon DOJ directly participated, the judge’s conclusion that Google abused a monopoly in its search business is nothing less than historic. The Google monopoly has had such a powerful influence in the everyday lives of Oregonians. I want to express my thanks and appreciation to the attorneys and staff at Oregon DOJ, as well as our colleagues from all the states and the federal government that worked side-by-side on this extremely complex litigation. This ruling upholds the fundamental principle that every company in America—including the largest ones — is expected to play by the rules and respect the importance of a free and fair marketplace.”