Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Announces First Wildfire Survivor Move-Ins at Hale ‘O Lā‛ie

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES FIRST WILDFIRE SURVIVOR MOVE-INS AT HALE ‘O LĀ‘IE

August 5, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced that the first Maui wildfire survivors have moved into units in the Hale ʻO Lāʻie interim housing project (formerly the Haggai Institute) in Kīhei. The housing units were purchased by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) in coordination with the Hawaiʻi Office of Recovery and Resiliency (ORR) and the state Department of Human Services (DHS), as part of the Hawai‘i Interim Housing Program (HIHP). HIHP was established to provide housing relief to affected households of the August 2023 Maui wildfires.

As of this morning, eight households had received keys and were in the process of moving into the complex. Three others are scheduled for walk-ins today and more are expected to follow this week.

“The objective of HIHP is to provide as many housing options as possible for Maui wildfire survivors because we recognize that each household has unique circumstances and needs,” Governor Green said. “The opening of Hale ʻO Lāʻie goes a long way toward meeting that objective and building upon our focus of providing housing solutions on Maui.”

Hale ʻO Lāʻie will provide approximately 150 hotel-style studios and studio suites to survivors. The state is providing the units at no cost to survivors. More than 500 households have started the preliminary application process and are in various stages of completion.

HIHP also includes Ka Laʻi Ola, which is currently in construction in West Maui. Once completed, this project will offer up to 450 modular homes for FEMA ineligible victims of the Lahaina wildfires. Not all sites or units are currently completed — and the matching of eligible households to available and suitable units will continue as the state makes more units available in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Households are encouraged to apply even if they are unsure of their eligibility. There is no cost to apply, and those placed in interim housing will not be required to pay rent or utility bills through August 2025.

While applying does not guarantee eligibility or placement, eligible households will be matched with available units based on their specific needs and the availability of suitable housing.

“We took great care to ensure that these units were converted into living spaces where the survivors can feel at home while they deal with other challenges created by the fires,” said HHFDC Executive Director Dean Minakami. “The property’s common areas and grounds were rejuvenated and new appliances were purchased, so that each unit is outfitted with a compact-size refrigerator and microwave oven. We urge wildfire survivors to consider Hale ʻO Lāʻie as their interim housing solution.”

“We are grateful for the funding provided by the Legislature and the hard work put into this effort by Maui County, our sister state agencies and our management agent, Paramount Hotels, which expeditiously managed an extensive maintenance program to bring the units online,” Minakami added.

“These housing units provide a safe, secure and stable solution for families displaced by the Maui wildfires. It has been a team effort among multiple agencies to bring this opportunity to those impacted. With more than 425 applications submitted and being reviewed through the HIHP application portal, we realize that there is an ongoing and tremendous need for longer-term housing,” said state Disaster Recovery Coordinator Luke Meyers.

For more information and to apply, visit https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/hawaiistaterecovers/or call 1-808-727-1550. Translation assistance is available for those with limited English proficiency.

