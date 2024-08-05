Campbell County Man Charged in July Homicide

CAMPBELL COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred last month.

On July 17th, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI joined the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Audie Green (DOB: 8/13/61) after he was found deceased from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle along Highway 25 W in Campbell County. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Joshua Cox (DOB: 6/12/91), who had been a passenger in the vehicle, was the person responsible for Green’s death.

Agents obtained a warrant for Joshua Cox, charging him with one count of Second Degree Murder. Today, he was served in the Campbell County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.