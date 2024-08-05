InfinityChem Unveils State-of-the-Art Scottsdale Facility Specializing in Custom Synthesis for Research Chemicals

Scottsdale, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -

InfinityChem, a company known for its custom synthesis for research chemicals, lab, and pharmaceutical industries, is excited to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art facility in Scottsdale, Arizona. This new lab will focus on high-quality peptide synthesis and lyophilization, research and synthesis, nootropic research and synthesis, as well as synthesis pathway design and scouting.

The new facility is fitted with advanced technological equipment that allows InfinityChem to deliver custom synthesis services, such as target molecule synthesis, intermediate synthesis, reference compound synthesis, and advanced building blocks. In particular, their solid phase peptide synthesis service is geared towards the biochemical research sector.

"InfinityChem is excited to bring cutting-edge facilities and services to our clients," said Michael Thompson, CEO of InfinityChem. "Our team has worked diligently to establish a benchmark in the industry with our US based Peptide Synthesis and low-risk project management."

The company has impressive scale-up capabilities, ranging from lab scale to 200L reactors. This enables InfinityChem to handle chemistry research and optimize route steps for various reactions, ensuring successful scale-up and a smooth shift from the laboratory to production.

InfinityChem also excels in synthesis pathway design and scouting. Their expert team develops new routes for targeted molecules by evaluating and designing synthetic pathways, allowing the company to offer bespoke chemicals with purity levels of 98% or higher.

In addition to its core synthesis services, InfinityChem provides Process Chemistry Research & Route Optimization. The facility is equipped with a wide array of advanced lab equipment, including Jacketed Glass Reactors, Rotary Evaporators, and High Vacuum Distillation units. This ensures rigorous quality control and high precision in synthesis procedures, facilitating seamless transitions of compounds from the lab bench to full-scale production.

Their biochemical services are another key aspect of their offerings. InfinityChem conducts multistep synthesis and develops new APIs and their intermediates for research purposes. These processes are vital in the development of new pharmaceutical compounds, thanks to their stringent control and expertise in handling complex biochemical substances.

"Our team's capability to provide US based Advanced Synthesis ensures that we address the unique needs of our clientele with speed, accuracy, and reliability," said Michael Thompson. "We are committed to contributing to groundbreaking research and development in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries."

For customers needing custom solutions, InfinityChem's Contract Manufacturing offers both lab and scale-up production volumes. Their team has the expertise to tackle complex synthesis challenges, ensuring high-quality outputs on both small and large scales.

Additionally, the company's procurement services are designed to meet customer-directed needs. Customers can appoint InfinityChem to acquire necessary research chemicals and materials from selected suppliers. The company's analytical and logistics services are tailored to ensure a seamless and efficient procurement process.

With a wide range of services, InfinityChem's new facility aims to set new standards in the area of custom synthesis. By constantly enhancing technological capabilities and expanding service offerings, InfinityChem is committed to excellence and innovation in the field of chemistry.

For more information about InfinityChem and their wide range of services, visit their official website. The company also offers specialized services in US based Nootropic Synthesis, providing crucial support for research and development initiatives focused on cognitive enhancement compounds. Visit InfinityChem's newly launched platform to learn more.

