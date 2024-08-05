Governor Hochul Announces Appointment of New York’s First-ever Chief Service Officer

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the appointment of Matt Schaffer as the State’s first-ever Chief Service Officer. The Chief Service Officer is tasked with leading the Office of Service and Civic Engagement (OSCE), which was announced as the sixth proposal from Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State agenda.

“Public service is an honor and we must continue to inspire young people to answer the calling of public service,” Governor Hochul said. “With this new appointment, the Office of Service and Civic Engagement will continue to focus on supporting the next generation of public servants who will lead their communities into the future.”

“Through the Office of Service and Civic Engagement, we will connect folks to opportunities that will ground them in our shared capacity to love one another, and unite us around our values as New Yorkers,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. “I am honored to join Governor Hochul in announcing Matt Schaffer to lead this effort, a dedicated public servant with over a decade of frontline experience inspiring others to serve. Today's announcement delivers on Governor Hochul's bold vision laid out during this year's State of the State address, which promised equal and fair opportunity for New Yorkers from all walks of life.”

OSCE will be headed by the newly appointed Chief Service Officer who will lead service and civic engagement efforts across the state. This model has been used to drive positive outcomes in service across other states. Over the next year, OSCE will invest in public service with mutually beneficial paid service opportunities such as the Empire State Service Corps in partnership with SUNY. OSCE will also partner with the State’s Commission on National and Community Service, to build out a holistic action plan to connect more New Yorkers, particularly our youth, to service opportunities.

Mr. Schaffer, whose first day as Chief Service Officer is August 5, 2024, comes to the OSCE after serving 15 years as a leader promoting service and civic engagement at City Year, a national educational non-profit that trains and prepares young adults for a year of service in schools, where he most recently served as the Managing Director of Government Partnership. For 11 years, Mr. Schaffer was a leader at City Year New York, supporting over 2,000 AmeriCorps members who served over 20,000 students in NYC public schools, primarily in East Harlem, South Bronx, East NY Brooklyn, and Long Island City Queens. Mr. Schaffer was instrumental in helping City Year align its service model with the Community Schools Initiative in NYC, which is a strategy to increase equity in public schools and provide comprehensive support (including mental health, social and emotional services, academic support, and enrichment) for children and families. For the last 4 years, Mr. Schaffer has led State and Local Government Engagement nationally for City Year, supporting national service initiatives in 29 cities across the United States, with a special focus on strengthening school-based supports for children.

Commission on National and Community Service Chair Michael Cashman said, “We are delighted to work with Matt Schaffer as Chief Service Officer and can’t wait to get started on this exciting new partnership with the Office of Service and Civic Engagement. Matt’s dedication to and background in national service and AmeriCorps will be a huge asset to our shared mission of serving the people of the great state of New York.”

New York State Chief Service Officer Matt Schaffer said, “Governor Hochul and Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado are passionate and visionary champions of service and civic engagement, and I’m thrilled to join the team and work in collaboration with thousands of New Yorkers to grow and enhance service programs throughout the State. The establishment of the NYS Office of Service and Civic Engagement is a signal that this work is a priority for the Governor and the Lt. Governor, and it is a privilege and honor for me to be a steward of this initiative, as the first Chief Service Officer of New York State.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY believes that civics and service are vital components of higher education and we are grateful for the leadership and partnership of Lieutenant Governor Delgado and the Office of Service and Civic Engagement. The Empire State Service Corps is already generating enormous excitement and energy, with more than 1,000 applications submitted in just a few weeks for the 500 spots this year. The Empire State Service Corps is a key program within Governor Hochul’s comprehensive service commitment, and we look forward to working with Matt Schaffer and Lt. Governor Delgado.”

City Year CEO Jim Balfanz said, “City Year commends Governor Hochul and Lt. Governor Delgado on their investment in expanding and enhancing service opportunities in New York State, and we applaud the formation of the Office of Service and Civic Engagement. Personally, I am thrilled that Matt Schaffer will become New York State's first Chief Service Officer and have no doubt there will be great outcomes for New Yorkers under his leadership. Matt has served at City Year for 15 years, where he has been a tireless champion of making service accessible for young people and developing diverse leaders who can work across lines of difference. He has been influential in advancing educational equity throughout the country, especially in New York, as well as supporting community leaders to equip young people with the tools to thrive as civically engaged adults. We are excited for Matt and can't wait to see what he will help to build in the State of New York.”

OSCE, which is housed within the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, presides over the State’s strategy on uplifting communities statewide through accessible public service opportunities. Mr. Schaffer will be charged with increasing civic and service opportunities across New York, overseen by Lieutenant Governor Delgado.