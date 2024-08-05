Tennessee Scores Big Win in Bipartisan Lawsuit Against Google

Submit Release
NASHVILLE – Today, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced a major bipartisan win in federal court against Google. Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that Google violated federal antitrust law, specifically Section 2 of the Sherman Act, regarding the monopolization of their search and advertising business.

“I’m proud my Office was part of the trial team that successfully proved Google is an illegal monopolist,” said Attorney General Skrmetti. “We will continue to work alongside our AG partners and the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division to protect consumers from Google’s anticompetitive conduct.”

