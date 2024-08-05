Eco Modular Engages Loop Capital for Investment Banking Services

New York, New York, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascotway Ltd operating as Eco Modular (“Eco Modular”) is pleased to announce its engagement with Loop Capital, to provide investment banking services. This strategic engagement aims to support Eco Modular’s capital raising efforts and its objective to become a publicly traded company on a U.S. national stock exchange through its announced merger with Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp (“Zalatoris II”).



Engagement Overview

Under this agreement, Loop Capital will assist Eco Modular in securing the necessary financing to meet its growth and expansion goals. The partnership will focus on:

Capital Raising: Loop Capital will provide expert guidance and support in raising capital to fuel Eco Modular's ambitious projects and operational expansion.

Public Listing Preparation: Loop Capital will facilitate Eco Modular's transition to becoming a publicly traded company on a U.S. national stock exchange via the merger with Zalatoris II.

Eco Modular believes that this collaboration marks a significant step towards Eco Modular's financial and strategic growth and anticipates leveraging Loop Capital's expertise in investment banking to achieve key milestones and long-term objectives.

About the Companies

Eco Modular is a leading SmartTech Modular Manufacturing company based in the UK, Ireland, and Eastern Europe.

Loop Capital is a full-service investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm that provides creative capital solutions for corporate, governmental and institutional entities across the globe.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the merger. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or an exemption therefrom.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Zalatoris II’s proxy statement filed on July 15, 2024, as amended, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 5, 2023 with the SEC, and its other filings with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Eco Modular’s and Zalatoris II’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts. For example, projections of future enterprise value, revenue and other metrics are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Eco Modular and its management, and/or Zalatoris II and their management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain.

Eco Modular and Zalatoris II expressly disclaim any duties, obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Eco Modular’s or Zalatoris II’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contacts

Investor Relations & Media Contacts:

Email: pr@zalatorisac.com

Contact Number: +1 (917) 675-3106