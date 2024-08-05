Submit Release
Ferroglobe Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Narrowing annual Adj. EBITDA guidance to $150-170 million from $130-170 million previously

  • Posted solid adjusted EBITDA of $58 million for the second quarter of 2024
  • Net cash positive of $64 million and adjusted gross debt of $81 million
  • U.S. Department of Commerce announced preliminary duties on Russian FeSi imports
  • Coreshell advanced EV battery testing yields promising results
  • French operations restarted in Q2, driving silicon metal volume growth
  • Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share in June; next dividend on September 27
  • Shareholders approved the share buyback program at the June annual general meeting

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announces financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except EPS)   Q2 2024   Q1 2024   %
Q/Q		   Q2 2023   %
Y/Y		   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   %
Y/Y
                                           
Sales   $ 451.0     $ 391.9     15%   $ 456.4   (1%)   $ 842.9   $ 857.3   (2%)
Net income (loss)   $ 34.9     $ (2.0 )   (1.844%)   $ 31.9   9%   $ 32.9   $ 52.9   (38%)
Adjusted diluted EPS   $ 0.13     $ (0.00 )   (4.000%)   $ 0.30   (58%)   $ 0.13   $ 0.34   (61%)
Adj. EBITDA   $ 57.7     $ 25.8     124%   $ 105.7   (45%)   $ 83.5   $ 150.4   (44%)
Operating cash flow   $ 2.0     $ 198.0     (99%)   $ 23.6   (91%)   $ 200.1   $ 158.4   26%
Capital expenditures1   $ 21.9     $ 18.2     20%   $ 23.6   (7%)   $ 40.1   $ 41.6   (4%)
Free cash flow2   $ (19.9 )   $ 179.8     (111%)   $ 0.9   (2.215%)   $ 160.0   $ 118.4   35%
(1)  Cash outflows for capital expenditures
(2)  Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures
 

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continued to execute well on multiple fronts during the second quarter. We posted strong quarterly results with a 15% increase in sales and more than doubled our adjusted EBITDA from the prior quarter. We successfully restarted our French operations in April, helping drive silicon metal and manganese-based specialty alloy volumes.

“We were also successful in our ferrosilicon trade case in the U.S. as our actions impacted the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to impose preliminary anti-dumping and countervailing duties of 283% and 748%, respectively, on all Russian ferrosilicon imports, which were announced in June. This is a very positive development that we expect to benefit our ferrosilicon business in the US, beginning in early 2025. Finally, the EV battery testing using Coreshell nanocoating technology with silicon-rich anode is yielding excellent results. We are excited about these results as it confirms our belief that high-grade silicon metal will play a critical role in the future of batteries used in EVs.

“We are narrowing the adjusted EBITDA guidance range from $130-$170 million to $150-$170 million. The strong second quarter combined with higher index prices should positively impact the third quarter, giving us more confidence for the second half of the year,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Consolidated Sales

In the second quarter of 2024, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $451 million, an increase of 15% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 1% over the year-ago period. This increase over the prior quarter is primarily attributable to higher sales volumes in silicon metal and manganese-based specialty alloys and also higher pricing in our portfolio products. Silicon metal and manganese-based alloys contributed $36 million and $32 million of the increase, respectively, partially offset by a $7 million decrease in silicon-based alloy sales.

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

                               
($,000)   Q2 2024   Q1 2024   % Q/Q   Q2 2023   % Y/Y   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:     62,872       53,183     18.2 %     50,651     24.1 %     116,055       87,593     32.5 %
Average selling price ($/MT):     3,244       3,155     2.8 %     3,855     (15.8 )%     3,203       4,064     (21.2 )%
                                           
Silicon Metal Revenue     203,957       167,792     21.6 %     195,260     4.5 %     371,724       355,995     4.4 %
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA     34,584       16,071     115.2 %     82,403     (58.0 )%     50,655       113,523     (55.4 )%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin     17.0 %     9.6 %         42.2 %         13.6 %     31.9 %    
                                                     

Silicon metal revenue in the second quarter was $204.0 million, an increase of 21.6% over the prior quarter and an increase of 4.5% over the year-ago period. Average realized selling price increased by 2.8%, primarily due to increased prices in the U.S. Total shipments increased due to higher volumes in EMEA. The adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal increased to $34.6 million during the second quarter, an increase of 115.2% compared with $16.1 million for the prior quarter. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was mainly driven by price and volume increases.

Silicon-Based Alloys

                               
($,000)   Q2 2024   Q1 2024   % Q/Q   Q2 2023   % Y/Y   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:     46,953       51,171     (8.2 )%     49,457     (5.1 )%     98,124       98,557     (0.4 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):     2,241       2,188     2.4 %     2,697     (16.9 )%     2,213       2,726     (18.8 )%
                                           
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue     105,222       111,962     (6.0 )%     133,386     (21.1 )%     217,148       268,706     (19.2 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA     10,199       14,412     (29.2 )%     31,812     (67.9 )%     24,611       53,736     (54.2 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin     9.7 %     12.9 %         23.8 %         11.3 %     20.0 %    
                                                     

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $105.2 million, a decrease of 6.0% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 21.1% in the year-ago period. Shipments decreased by 8.2%, which was attributable to demand weakness in the U.S. The adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys decreased to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 29.2% compared with $14.4 million for the prior quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased mainly due to the decrease in shipments during the second quarter of 2024.

Manganese-Based Alloys

                               
($,000)   Q2 2024   Q1 2024   % Q/Q   Q2 2023   % Y/Y   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:     81,464       62,320     30.7 %     62,573     30.2 %     143,784       109,440     31.4 %
Average selling price ($/MT):     1,204       1,066     12.9 %     1,248     (3.5 )%     1,144       1,277     (10.4 )%
                                           
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue     98,083       66,433     47.6 %     78,091     25.6 %     164,489       139,768     17.7 %
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA     13,832       5,520     150.6 %     1,065     1198.8 %     19,352       3,108     522.7 %
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin     14.1 %     8.3 %         1.4 %         11.8 %     2.2 %    
                                                     

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $98.1 million, an increase of 47.6% over the prior quarter and an increase of 25.6% over the year-ago period. Average realized selling price increased by 12.9% and total shipments increased by 30.7%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 150.6% compared with $5.5 million for the prior quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin increase was mainly driven by price and volume increases.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $264.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus $257.4 million in the prior quarter, an increase of 2.7%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 59% in the second quarter of 2024, an improvement versus 66% in the prior quarter. This variance was mainly due to lower production costs in Europe related to the restart of operations in France during the second quarter of 2024.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the second quarter of 2024, net income attributable to the parent was $34.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the parent of $2.0 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share in the first quarter. The company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the second quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.00 per share in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

In the second quarter of 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $57.7 million, or 12.8% of sales, an increase of 123.8% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $25.8 million, or 6.6% of sales, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales in the second quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to higher realized prices and volumes.

Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital

                                         
($ in millions)   Q2 2024   Q1 2024   $   %   Q2 2023   $   % Y/Y
                                         
Total Cash1   $ 144.5     $ 159.8       (15.3 )     (10 %)   $ 363.2     (218.7 )   (60 %)
Adjusted Gross Debt2   $ 80.7     $ 80.8       (0.1 )     (0 %)   $ 400.1     (319.4 )   (80 %)
Net (Cash)/Debt   $ (63.7 )   $ (79.0 )     15.3       19 %   $ 36.8     (100.5 )   (273 %)
Total Working Capital   $ 499.1     $ 487.5       11.6       2 %   $ 475.0     24.2     5 %
(1)  Total cash is comprised of restricted cash, cash and cash equivalents
(2)  Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 for each of the periods presented
 

The total cash balance was $144.5 million as of June 30, 2024, down $15.3 million from $159.8 million as of March 31, 2024.

During the second quarter, the Company generated $2.0 million of operating cash flow and had a negative cash flow from investing activities of $24.3 million. Cash flow from financing activities was positive $7.0 million.

Total working capital was $499.1 million on June 30, 2024, up from $487.5 million on March 31, 2024. The $11.6 million increase in working capital balance during the quarter was mainly due to a $35.8 million increase in inventories, partially offset by a $17.2 million increase in trade and other payables and a $7.0 million decrease in trade and other receivables.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We continued our strong performance in the second quarter, increasing our adjusted EBITDA by 124% to $58 million and sales by 15% to $451 million while maintaining a strong balance sheet and net cash positive position of $64 million. The increase in our overall working capital over the first quarter was due to inventory build-up as we restarted our French operations and increased purchases of manganese ore. Our increase in manganese ore purchases was a strategic decision to capitalize on the disruption caused by the shutdown of the South32 manganese ore mine. As a result, the cost of our manganese ore purchases was below the current market. We are focused on increasing our working capital efficiency in the coming quarters.”

Enhanced Capital Return Policy

After Ferroglobe's board of directors approved a share buyback program, shareholders approved it at the June annual general meeting. We are authorized to repurchase up to 37.8 million shares, or approximately 20% of the outstanding shares, over a 5-year period.

The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share on June 27, 2024. Our next cash dividend of $0.013 per share will be paid on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2024.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on August 6, 2024. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI13217e2c34d24a3384eaac756b699a70

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wczmto79

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, adjusted gross debt and net cash/debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs
Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
                               
    For the Three
Months Ended
 		  For the Three
Months Ended
 		  For the Three
Months Ended
 		  For the Six
Months Ended
 		  For the Six
Months Ended
    June 30, 2024
 		  March 31, 2024
 		  June 30, 2023
 		  June 30, 2024
 		  June 30, 2023
Sales   $ 451,048     $ 391,854     $ 456,441     $ 842,902     $
 857,309  
Raw materials and energy consumption for production     (264,285 )     (257,357 )     (229,077 )     (521,642 )     (484,113 )
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)     2,270       (1,932 )     (23,193 )     338        
Other operating income     27,448       10,836       27,689       38,284       42,503  
Staff costs     (67,220 )     (70,519 )     (74,972 )     (137,739 )     (142,515 )
Other operating expense     (86,071 )     (52,348 )     (77,202 )     (138,419 )     (131,347 )
Depreciation and amortization charges     (18,875 )     (18,669 )     (16,452 )     (37,544 )     (34,442 )
Impairment (loss) gain                 (887 )           (641 )
Other gain     238       696       499       934       546  
Operating profit     44,553       2,561       62,846       47,114       107,300  
Net finance income (expense)     (5,315 )     (7,669 )     (895 )     (12,984 )     (11,875 )
Exchange differences     3,591       1,383       (5,367 )     4,974       (3,912 )
Profit (loss) profit before tax     42,829       (3,725 )     56,584       39,104       91,513  
Income tax (expense) benefit     (8,481 )     1,155       (20,520 )     (7,326 )     (29,981 )
Total profit (loss) for the period     34,348       (2,570 )     36,064       31,778       61,532  
                               
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent   $ 34,880     $ (2,024 )   $ 31,908     $ 32,856     $ 52,899  
Profit (loss) profit attributable to non-controlling interest     532       546       (4,156 )     1,078       (8,633 )
                               
EBITDA   $ 67,019     $ 22,613     $ 73,931     $ 89,632     $ 137,830  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 57,739     $ 25,803     $ 105,674     $ 83,542     $ 150,441  
                               
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding                              
Basic     189,298       187,927       187,872       189,237       187,873  
Diluted     191,006       187,927       190,174       190,915       189,914  
                               
Profit (loss) per ordinary share                              
Basic   $ 0.18     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.28  
Diluted   $ 0.18     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.28  


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
 
    As of June 30,   As of March 31,   As of December 31,
    2024   2024   2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets                  
Goodwill   $ 29,702   $ 29,702   $ 29,702
Intangible assets     192,127     193,592     138,345
Property, plant and equipment     502,610     500,940     501,396
Other financial assets     15,744     13,944     19,792
Deferred tax assets     9,501     10,636     8,760
Receivables from related parties     1,606     1,622     1,658
Other non-current assets     22,003     21,770     22,156
Total non-current assets     773,293     772,206     721,809
Current assets                  
Inventories     397,436     361,602     383,841
Trade and other receivables     296,980     303,942     310,243
Receivables from related parties     2,685     2,712     2,772
Current income tax assets     8,901     10,740     15,977
Other financial assets     275     2     2
Other current assets     46,528     27,894     186,477
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     301     298     1,179
Cash and cash equivalents     144,186     159,470     136,470
Total current assets     897,292     866,660     1,036,961
Total assets   $ 1,670,585   $ 1,638,866   $ 1,758,770
                   
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity   $ 876,006   $ 843,702   $ 869,886
Non-current liabilities                  
Deferred income     59,267     77,185     26,980
Provisions     23,434     22,102     19,970
Provision for pensions     29,760     29,293     29,805
Bank borrowings     14,397     14,643     14,913
Lease liabilities     54,463     54,361     20,304
Debt instruments             149,015
Other financial liabilities     28,116     68,186     65,231
Other obligations     5,444     1,536     35,883
Other non-current liabilities     194     224     199
Deferred tax liabilities     30,265     30,253     32,582
Total non-current liabilities     245,340     297,783     394,882
Current liabilities                  
Provisions     137,094     127,533     122,757
Provision for pensions     163     165     169
Bank borrowings     57,573     42,762     31,635
Lease liabilities     11,229     12,297     8,083
Debt instruments             5,765
Other financial liabilities     49,338     15,190     16,052
Payables to related parties     4,537     3,527     2,429
Trade and other payables     195,275     178,038     183,375
Current income tax liabilities     5,632     6,262     8,351
Other obligations     11,608     11,999     14,183
Other current liabilities     76,790     99,608     101,203
Total current liabilities     549,239     497,381     494,002
Total equity and liabilities   $ 1,670,585   $ 1,638,866   $ 1,758,770


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
                               
    For the Three
Months Ended		   For the Three
Months Ended		   For the Three
Months Ended		   For the Six
Months Ended		   For the Six
Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:                              
Profit (loss) for the period   $ 34,348     $ (2,570 )   $ 36,064     $ 31,778     $ 61,532  
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                              
Income tax (benefit) expense     8,481       (1,155 )     20,520       7,326       29,981  
Depreciation and amortization charges     18,875       18,669       16,452       37,544       34,442  
Net finance expense     5,315       7,669       895       12,984       11,875  
Exchange differences     (3,591 )     (1,383 )     5,367       (4,974 )     3,912  
Impairment loss (gain)                 887             641  
Share-based compensation     913       928       2,041       1,841       3,946  
Other loss (gain)     (238 )     (696 )     (499 )     (934 )     (546 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                              
Decrease (increase) in inventories     (36,696 )     19,011       30,132       (17,685 )     116,407  
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables     5,982       320       29,326       6,302       148,040  
(Decrease) increase in trade payables     17,387       (1,925 )     19,169       15,462       (54,695 )
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities     (40,014 )     154,596       (61,617 )     114,582       (105,717 )
Income taxes (paid) received     (8,756 )     4,580       (75,165 )     (4,176 )     (91,463 )
Net cash provided by (used in ) operating activities:     2,006       198,044       23,572       200,050       158,355  
Cash flows from investing activities:                              
Interest and finance income received     600       741       969       1,341       1,637  
Payments due to investments:                              
Intangible assets     (735 )     (584 )     (940 )     (1,319 )     (940 )
Property, plant and equipment     (21,132 )     (17,641 )     (22,662 )     (38,773 )     (40,622 )
Disposals:                              
Other non-current assets     (3,000 )                 (3,000 )      
Net cash used in by investing activities     (24,267 )     (17,484 )     (22,633 )     (41,751 )     (39,925 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                              
Dividends paid     (2,443 )     (2,438 )           (4,881 )      
Proceeds from debt issuance           (147,624 )           (147,624 )      
Repayment of debt instruments                 (1,742 )           (28,025 )
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:                              
Borrowings     145,962       94,611       152,210       240,573       261,972  
Payments     (130,772 )     (83,012 )     (126,840 )     (213,784 )     (268,740 )
Payments for lease liabilities     (2,883 )     (2,973 )     (2,851 )     (5,856 )     (5,098 )
Other (payments) receipts from financing activities     (289 )     (192 )           (481 )     (17,377 )
Interest paid     (2,574 )     (14,634 )     (1,721 )     (17,208 )     (19,913 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     7,001       (156,262 )     19,056       (149,261 )     (77,181 )
Total net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (15,260 )     24,298       19,995       9,038       41,249  
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents     159,768       137,649       344,197       137,649       322,943  
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies     (21 )     (2,179 )     (1,011 )     (2,200 )     (1,011 )
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents   $ 144,487     $ 159,768     $ 363,181     $ 144,487     $ 363,181  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     301       298       4,579       301       4,579  
Cash and cash equivalents     144,186       159,470       358,602       144,186       358,602  
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents   $ 144,487     $ 159,768     $ 363,181     $ 144,487     $ 363,181  


 
Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):
                     
    Q2´24   Q1´24   Q2´23   YTD´24   YTD´23
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent   $ 34,880     $ (2,024 )   $ 31,908     $ 32,856     $ 52,899
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     (532 )     (546 )     4,156       (1,078 )     8,633
Income tax (benefit) expense     8,481       (1,155 )     20,520       7,326       29,981
Net finance expense     5,315       7,669       895       12,984       11,875
Depreciation and amortization charges     18,875       18,669       16,452       37,544       34,442
EBITDA     67,019       22,613       73,931       89,632       137,830
Exchange differences     (3,591 )     (1,383 )     5,367       (4,974 )     3,912
Impairment                 887             641
Restructuring and termination costs     (4,540 )                 (4,540 )    
New strategy implementation     1,012       1,361       (77 )     2,373       1,972
Subactivity     109       942       2,373       1,051       6,086
PPA Energy     (2,270 )     2,270       23,193            
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 57,739     $ 25,803     $ 105,674     $ 83,542     $ 150,441


 
Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):
                     
    Q2´24   Q1´24   Q2´23   YTD´24   YTD´23
Profit (loss) profit attributable to the parent   $ 34,880     $ (2,024 )   $ 31,908     $ 32,856     $ 52,899
Tax rate adjustment     (4,997 )     17       5,469       (4,980 )     5,639
Impairment                 651             470
Restructuring and termination costs     (3,111 )                 (3,111 )    
New strategy implementation     694       933       (57 )     1,626       1,447
Subactivity     75       646       1,742       720       4,467
PPA Energy     (1,556 )     1,556       17,024            
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent   $ 25,984     $ 1,168     $ 56,737     $ 27,111     $ 64,922


 
Adjusted diluted profit per share:
                     
    Q2´24   Q1´24   Q2´23   YTD´24   YTD´23
Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share   $ 0.18     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.28
Tax rate adjustment     (0.03 )     0.00       0.03       (0.03 )     0.03
Restructuring and termination costs     (0.02 )                 (0.02 )    
New strategy implementation     0.00       0.00       (0.00 )     0.01       0.01
Subactivity     0.00       0.00       0.01       0.00       0.02
PPA Energy     (0.01 )     0.01       0.09            
Adjusted diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share   $ 0.13     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.30     $ 0.13     $ 0.34

Primary Logo

