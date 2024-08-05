Submit Release
FitLife Brands Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call

Omaha. NE, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced that it plans to report its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

In addition, the Company announced that it will hold an investor conference call after market close on August 14, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (833) 492-0064 from the U.S. and provide the conference identification code of 266347. International participants can dial (973) 528-0163 and provide the same code.

About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through approximately 16,000 additional domestic retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.


investor@fitlifebrands.com

Primary Logo

