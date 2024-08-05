Submit Release
Former Bush White House Special Counsel Urges Kamala Harris to Consider Influential Hispanics for Vice Presidential Pick

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William J. Sanchez, former Special Counsel to President George W. Bush, has called on presidential candidate Kamala Harris to consider influential Hispanics, such as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, for her vice presidential selection. Mr. Sanchez, a seasoned presidential advisor with over 20 years of experience in Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security matters, highlights the importance of Hispanic representation in high-level government positions.

Mr. Sanchez has dedicated his career to justice and Homeland Security, bringing a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of governmental operations to his advisory roles. His advocacy for Hispanic leaders underscores the growing influence and importance of the Hispanic community in shaping the nation's future.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Isabel at the Law Office of William J. Sanchez at 305-232-8889 or visit www.wsanchezlaw.com.

