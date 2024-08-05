Submit Release
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $25.7 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $17.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income(1) was $32.0 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $21.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 40.4% to $385.2 million compared to $274.3 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Net income of $25.7 million, compared to $17.6 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $32.0 million, compared to $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Total loss ratio of 24.9% compared to 21.5% in the second quarter of 2023
  • Combined ratio of 79.1% compared to 79.0% in the second quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.1%, compared to 72.2%, in the second quarter of 2023
  • Annualized return on equity of 19.9%, compared to 17.2% in the second quarter of 2023
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 24.7%, compared to 21.3% in the second quarter of 2023

(1) See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our second quarter results as we achieved record gross written premium and adjusted net income during the quarter. Additionally, our profitable growth remained robust with gross written premium and adjusted net income increasing 40% and 47%, respectively, year-over-year. Beyond the strong financial results achieved during the quarter, we had several other accomplishments including but not limited to: successfully placing our core excess of loss reinsurance program at June 1st on terms that were better than anticipated, bringing on several new leaders who will help scale the Company and execute our Palomar 2X strategy, and AM Best upgrading our Financial Strength Rating to an A."

Mr. Armstrong continued, “We introduced our Palomar 2X strategy at our investor day in 2022 with designs of doubling our underwriting income over a three-to-five-year time frame while generating an adjusted ROE in excess of 20%. Our second quarter results and our further raising of adjusted net income guidance for the year clearly demonstrates that we are tracking ahead of these ambitious goals.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 40.4% to $385.2 million compared to $274.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, while net earned premiums increased 47.1% compared to the prior year’s second quarter. 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $30.4 million, comprised of $27.0 million of attritional losses and $3.4 million of catastrophe losses from severe convective storms. The loss ratio for the quarter was 24.9%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 22.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.8%, compared to a loss ratio of 21.5% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 18.9% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.6%. 

Underwriting income(1) for the second quarter was $25.6 million resulting in a combined ratio of 79.1% compared to underwriting income of $17.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 79.0% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $32.9 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.1% in the second quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $23.1 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 72.2% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 43.7% to $8.0 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.73 years at June 30, 2024. Cash and invested assets totaled $777.9 million at June 30, 2024. During the second quarter, the Company recorded immaterial net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $1.1 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 22.9% compared to 23.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $532.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $413.7 million at June 30, 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.9% compared to 17.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 24.7% compared to 21.3% for the same period in the prior year. There were no share repurchases during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Outlook
For the full year 2024, the Company is increasing its guidance range and now expects to achieve adjusted net income of $124 million to $130 million. This range includes $6.8 million of catastrophe losses incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and additional catastrophe losses incurred during the third quarter of 2024 of approximately $5 million to $7 million related to Hurricanes Beryl and Debby.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Tuesday, August 6, 2024, to discuss its second quarter 2024 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 6, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13747528. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 13, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. 

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries 
Lindsay Conner 
1-551-206-6217 
lconner@plmr.com 

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.


Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended                  
  June 30,                  
  2024     2023     Change     % Change  
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums $ 385,184     $ 274,296     $ 110,888       40.4 %
Ceded written premiums   (209,181 )     (169,109 )     (40,072 )     23.7 %
Net written premiums   176,003       105,187       70,816       67.3 %
Net earned premiums   122,285       83,107       39,178       47.1 %
Commission and other income   792       621       171       27.5 %
Total underwriting revenue(1)   123,077       83,728       39,349       47.0 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   30,431       17,905       12,526       70.0 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   35,806       26,057       9,749       37.4 %
Other underwriting expenses   31,233       22,350       8,883       39.7 %
Underwriting income(1)   25,607       17,416       8,191       47.0 %
Interest expense   (225 )     (1,064 )     839       (78.9 )%
Net investment income   7,960       5,541       2,419       43.7 %
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments   32       1,127       (1,095 )     (97.2 )%
Income before income taxes   33,374       23,020       10,354       45.0 %
Income tax expense   7,645       5,458       2,187       40.1 %
Net income $ 25,729     $ 17,562     $ 8,167       46.5 %
Adjustments:                              
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments   (32 )     (1,127 )     1,095       (97.2 )%
Expenses associated with transactions   472             472       %
Stock-based compensation expense   3,968       3,697       271       7.3 %
Amortization of intangibles   389       389             %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond   2,483       1,590       893       56.2 %
Tax impact   (1,029 )     (317 )     (712 )     224.6 %
Adjusted net income(1) $ 31,980     $ 21,794     $ 10,186       46.7 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                              
Annualized return on equity   19.9 %     17.2 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)   24.7 %     21.3 %                
Loss ratio   24.9 %     21.5 %                
Expense ratio   54.2 %     57.5 %                
Combined ratio   79.1 %     79.0 %                
Adjusted combined ratio(1)   73.1 %     72.2 %                
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00     $ 0.69                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 1.25     $ 0.86                  
Catastrophe losses $ 3,441     $ 2,159                  
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)   2.8 %     2.6 %                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)   70.3 %     69.6 %                
Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 32,919     $ 23,092     $ 9,827       42.6 %
NM - not meaningful                              

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



  Six Months Ended                  
  June 30,                  
  2024     2023     Change     % Change  
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums $ 753,262     $ 524,407     $ 228,855       43.6 %
Ceded written premiums   (437,352 )     (339,453 )     (97,899 )     28.8 %
Net written premiums   315,910       184,954       130,956       70.8 %
Net earned premiums   230,151       166,347       63,804       38.4 %
Commission and other income   1,320       1,316       4       0.3 %
Total underwriting revenue(1)   231,471       167,663       63,808       38.1 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   57,268       38,557       18,711       48.5 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   67,604       51,736       15,868       30.7 %
Other underwriting expenses   56,036       41,572       14,464       34.8 %
Underwriting income(1)   50,563       35,798       14,765       41.2 %
Interest expense   (965 )     (2,084 )     1,119       (53.7 )%
Net investment income   15,098       10,661       4,437       41.6 %
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments   3,034       1,273       1,761       138.3 %
Income before income taxes   67,730       45,648       22,082       48.4 %
Income tax expense   15,619       10,774       4,845       45.0 %
Net income $ 52,111     $ 34,874     $ 17,237       49.4 %
Adjustments:                              
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments   (3,034 )     (1,273 )     (1,761 )     138.3 %
Expenses associated with transactions   472             472       %
Stock-based compensation expense   7,789       7,147       642       9.0 %
Amortization of intangibles   779       703       76       10.8 %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond   2,483       1,640       843       51.4 %
Tax impact   (825 )     (857 )     32       (3.7 )%
Adjusted net income(1) $ 59,775     $ 42,234     $ 17,541       41.5 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                              
Annualized return on equity   20.8 %     17.5 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)   23.8 %     21.2 %                
Loss ratio   24.9 %     23.2 %                
Expense ratio   53.1 %     55.3 %                
Combined ratio   78.0 %     78.5 %                
Adjusted combined ratio(1)   73.0 %     72.8 %                
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.04     $ 1.37                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 2.34     $ 1.66                  
Catastrophe losses $ 6,800     $ 3,965                  
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)   3.0 %     2.4 %                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)   70.1 %     70.4 %                
Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 62,086     $ 45,288     $ 16,798       37.1 %

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
 
  June 30,     December 31,  
  2024     2023  
  (Unaudited)          
Assets              
Investments:              
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $723,940 in 2024; $675,130 in 2023) $ 687,138     $ 643,799  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $32,987 in 2024; $43,003 in 2023)   37,761       43,160  
Equity method investment   2,351       2,617  
Other investments   2,641        
Total investments   729,891       689,576  
Cash and cash equivalents   47,840       51,546  
Restricted cash   179       306  
Accrued investment income   5,930       5,282  
Premiums receivable   357,267       261,972  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   82,486       60,990  
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses   33,309       32,172  
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   347,840       244,622  
Ceded unearned premiums   303,477       265,808  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   86,590       72,941  
Deferred tax assets, net   9,450       10,119  
Property and equipment, net   253       373  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   11,537       12,315  
Total assets $ 2,016,049     $ 1,708,022  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity              
Liabilities:              
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 52,052     $ 42,376  
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses   466,601       342,275  
Unearned premiums   720,528       597,103  
Ceded premium payable   231,182       181,742  
Funds held under reinsurance treaty   13,080       13,419  
Income taxes payable         7,255  
Borrowings from credit agreements         52,600  
Total liabilities   1,483,443       1,236,770  
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 24,984,638 and 24,772,987 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   3       3  
Additional paid-in capital   363,904       350,597  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (28,055 )     (23,991 )
Retained earnings   196,754       144,643  
Total stockholders' equity   532,606       471,252  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,016,049     $ 1,708,022  


Condensed Consolidated Income Statement


Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenues:                              
Gross written premiums $ 385,184     $ 274,296     $ 753,262     $ 524,407  
Ceded written premiums   (209,181 )     (169,109 )     (437,352 )     (339,453 )
Net written premiums   176,003       105,187       315,910       184,954  
Change in unearned premiums   (53,718 )     (22,080 )     (85,759 )     (18,607 )
Net earned premiums   122,285       83,107       230,151       166,347  
Net investment income   7,960       5,541       15,098       10,661  
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments   32       1,127       3,034       1,273  
Commission and other income   792       621       1,320       1,316  
Total revenues   131,069       90,396       249,603       179,597  
Expenses:                              
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   30,431       17,905       57,268       38,557  
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   35,806       26,057       67,604       51,736  
Other underwriting expenses   31,233       22,350       56,036       41,572  
Interest expense   225       1,064       965       2,084  
Total expenses   97,695       67,376       181,873       133,949  
Income before income taxes   33,374       23,020       67,730       45,648  
Income tax expense   7,645       5,458       15,619       10,774  
Net income $ 25,729     $ 17,562     $ 52,111     $ 34,874  
Other comprehensive income, net:                              
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale   (1,550 )     (3,685 )     (4,064 )     1,789  
Net comprehensive income $ 24,179     $ 13,877     $ 48,047     $ 36,663  
Per Share Data:                              
Basic earnings per share $ 1.03     $ 0.71     $ 2.09     $ 1.40  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00     $ 0.69     $ 2.04     $ 1.37  
                               
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                              
Basic   24,946,987       24,833,852       24,904,677       24,901,403  
Diluted   25,617,916       25,309,526       25,554,445       25,384,409  


Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

  Three Months Ended June 30,                  
  2024     2023                  
  ($ in thousands)          
          % of             % of             %  
  Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Change     Change  
Product(1)                                              
Earthquake $ 135,029       35.1 %   $ 107,929       39.3 %   $ 27,100       25.1 %
Fronting   95,896       24.9 %     79,724       29.1 %     16,172       20.3 %
Inland Marine and Other Property   93,453       24.3 %     69,779       25.4 %     23,674       33.9 %
Casualty   58,605       15.2 %     16,376       6.0 %     42,229       257.9 %
Crop   2,201       0.6 %     488       0.2 %     1,713       NM  
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 385,184       100.0 %   $ 274,296       100.0 %   $ 110,888       40.4 %
NM - not meaningful                                              


  Six Months Ended June 30,                  
  2024     2023                  
  ($ in thousands)          
          % of             % of                  
  Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Change     Change  
Product(1)                                              
Earthquake $ 240,759       32.0 %   $ 201,424       38.4 %   $ 39,335       19.5 %
Fronting   190,727       25.3 %     171,479       32.7 %     19,248       11.2 %
Inland Marine and Other Property   170,329       22.6 %     122,484       23.4 %     47,845       39.1 %
Casualty   110,539       14.7 %     28,532       5.4 %     82,007       287.4 %
Crop   40,908       5.4 %     488       0.1 %     40,420       NM  
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 753,262       100.0 %   $ 524,407       100.0 %   $ 228,855       43.6 %
NM - not meaningful                                              

(1) - Beginning in 2024, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management's current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.


  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
          % of             % of             % of             % of  
  Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP  
State                                                              
California $ 183,396       47.6 %   $ 157,057       57.3 %   $ 340,614       45.2 %   $ 288,946       55.1 %
Florida   29,796       7.7 %     12,664       4.6 %     43,720       5.8 %     24,760       4.7 %
Texas   28,600       7.4 %     25,231       9.2 %     69,396       9.2 %     48,441       9.2 %
Hawaii   18,235       4.7 %     12,228       4.5 %     30,751       4.1 %     22,333       4.3 %
Washington   13,063       3.4 %     13,645       5.0 %     25,066       3.3 %     25,617       4.9 %
New York   7,980       2.1 %     3,785       1.4 %     16,010       2.1 %     7,656       1.5 %
Oregon   5,776       1.5 %     5,907       2.2 %     12,851       1.7 %     12,687       2.4 %
Michigan   5,008       1.3 %     848       0.3 %     6,711       0.9 %     1,711       0.3 %
Other   93,330       24.2 %     42,931       15.7 %     208,143       27.6 %     92,256       17.6 %
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 385,184       100.0 %   $ 274,296       100.0 %   $ 753,262       100.0 %   $ 524,407       100.0 %


  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
          % of             % of             % of             % of  
  Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP  
Subsidiary                                                              
PSIC $ 193,709       50.3 %   $ 159,846       58.3 %   $ 416,366       55.3 %   $ 310,550       59.2 %
PESIC   177,109       46.0 %     114,450       41.7 %     313,603       41.6 %     213,857       40.8 %
Laulima   14,366       3.7 %           %     23,293       3.1 %           %
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 385,184       100.0 %   $ 274,296       100.0 %   $ 753,262       100.0 %   $ 524,407       100.0 %


Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

  Three Months Ended                     Six Months Ended                  
  June 30,                     June 30,                  
  2024     2023     Change     % Change     2024     2023     Change     % Change  
  ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Gross earned premiums $ 326,964     $ 242,189     $ 84,775       35.0 %   $ 629,835     $ 467,432     $ 162,403       34.7 %
Ceded earned premiums   (204,679 )     (159,082 )     (45,597 )     28.7 %     (399,684 )     (301,085 )     (98,599 )     32.7 %
Net earned premiums $ 122,285     $ 83,107     $ 39,178       47.1 %   $ 230,151     $ 166,347     $ 63,804       38.4 %
                                                               
Net earned premium ratio   37.4 %     34.3 %                     36.5 %     35.6 %                


Loss detail

  Three Months Ended                     Six Months Ended                  
  June 30,                     June 30,                  
  2024     2023     Change     % Change     2024     2023     Change     % Change  
  ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Catastrophe losses $ 3,441     $ 2,159     $ 1,282       59.4 %   $ 6,800     $ 3,965     $ 2,835       71.5 %
Non-catastrophe losses   26,990       15,746       11,244       71.4 %     50,468       34,592       15,876       45.9 %
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 30,431     $ 17,905     $ 12,526       70.0 %   $ 57,268     $ 38,557     $ 18,711       48.5 %


The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 110,163     $ 81,366     $ 97,653     $ 77,520  
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:                              
Current year   33,355       18,539       59,688       35,839  
Prior years   (2,924 )     (634 )     (2,420 )     2,718  
Total incurred   30,431       17,905       57,268       38,557  
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                              
Current year   6,861       6,176       11,756       7,569  
Prior years   14,972       11,795       24,404       27,208  
Total payments   21,833       17,971       36,160       34,777  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period   118,761       81,300       118,761       81,300  
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period   347,840       216,783       347,840       216,783  
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 466,601     $ 298,083     $ 466,601     $ 298,083  

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Total revenue $ 131,069     $ 90,396     $ 249,603     $ 179,597  
Net investment income   (7,960 )     (5,541 )     (15,098 )     (10,661 )
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments   (32 )     (1,127 )     (3,034 )     (1,273 )
Underwriting revenue $ 123,077     $ 83,728     $ 231,471     $ 167,663  


Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Income before income taxes $ 33,374     $ 23,020     $ 67,730     $ 45,648  
Net investment income   (7,960 )     (5,541 )     (15,098 )     (10,661 )
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments   (32 )     (1,127 )     (3,034 )     (1,273 )
Interest expense   225       1,064       965       2,084  
Underwriting income $ 25,607     $ 17,416     $ 50,563     $ 35,798  
Expenses associated with transactions   472             472        
Stock-based compensation expense   3,968       3,697       7,789       7,147  
Amortization of intangibles   389       389       779       703  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond   2,483       1,590       2,483       1,640  
Adjusted underwriting income $ 32,919     $ 23,092     $ 62,086     $ 45,288  


Adjusted net income

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Net income $ 25,729     $ 17,562     $ 52,111     $ 34,874  
Adjustments:                              
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments   (32 )     (1,127 )     (3,034 )     (1,273 )
Expenses associated with transactions   472             472        
Stock-based compensation expense   3,968       3,697       7,789       7,147  
Amortization of intangibles   389       389       779       703  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond   2,483       1,590       2,483       1,640  
Tax impact   (1,029 )     (317 )     (825 )     (857 )
Adjusted net income $ 31,980     $ 21,794     $ 59,775     $ 42,234  


Annualized adjusted return on equity

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
                               
Annualized adjusted net income $ 127,920     $ 87,176     $ 119,550     $ 84,468  
Average stockholders' equity $ 517,131     $ 409,178     $ 501,928     $ 399,230  
Annualized adjusted return on equity   24.7 %     21.3 %     23.8 %     21.2 %


Adjusted combined ratio

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 96,678     $ 65,691     $ 179,588     $ 130,549  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 122,285     $ 83,107     $ 230,151     $ 166,347  
Combined ratio   79.1 %     79.0 %     78.0 %     78.5 %
Adjustments to numerator:                              
Expenses associated with transactions $ (472 )   $     $ (472 )   $  
Stock-based compensation expense   (3,968 )     (3,697 )     (7,789 )     (7,147 )
Amortization of intangibles   (389 )     (389 )     (779 )     (703 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond   (2,483 )     (1,590 )     (2,483 )     (1,640 )
Adjusted combined ratio   73.1 %     72.2 %     73.0 %     72.8 %


Diluted adjusted earnings per share

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands, except per share data)     (in thousands, except per share data)  
                               
Adjusted net income $ 31,980     $ 21,794     $ 59,775     $ 42,234  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted   25,617,916       25,309,526       25,554,445       25,384,409  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.25     $ 0.86     $ 2.34     $ 1.66  


Catastrophe loss ratio

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 30,431     $ 17,905     $ 57,268     $ 38,557  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 122,285     $ 83,107     $ 230,151     $ 166,347  
Loss ratio   24.9 %     21.5 %     24.9 %     23.2 %
                               
Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 3,441     $ 2,159     $ 6,800     $ 3,965  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 122,285     $ 83,107     $ 230,151     $ 166,347  
Catastrophe loss ratio   2.8 %     2.6 %     3.0 %     2.4 %


Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 96,678     $ 65,691     $ 179,588     $ 130,549  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 122,285     $ 83,107     $ 230,151     $ 166,347  
Combined ratio   79.1 %     79.0 %     78.0 %     78.5 %
Adjustments to numerator:                              
Expenses associated with transactions $ (472 )   $     $ (472 )   $  
Stock-based compensation expense   (3,968 )     (3,697 )     (7,789 )     (7,147 )
Amortization of intangibles   (389 )     (389 )     (779 )     (703 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond   (2,483 )     (1,590 )     (2,483 )     (1,640 )
Catastrophe losses   (3,441 )     (2,159 )     (6,800 )     (3,965 )
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses   70.3 %     69.6 %     70.1 %     70.4 %


Tangible Stockholders equity

  June 30,     December 31,  
  2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Stockholders' equity $ 532,606     $ 471,252  
Goodwill and intangible assets   (11,537 )     (12,315 )
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 521,069     $ 458,937  

