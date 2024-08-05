Definitive Healthcare Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Second quarter revenue grew 5% year-over-year to $63.7 million

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $63.7 million, an increase of 5% from $61.0 million in Q2 2023.

Net Loss, inclusive of goodwill impairment charges of $363.6 million, was $(306.2) million, or (480%) of revenue, up 2,538% compared to $(11.6) million, or (19%) of revenue in Q2 2023.

Adjusted Net Income was $14.2 million, compared to $12.4 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20.9 million, up 21% from Q2 2023, and 33% of revenue, compared to $17.2 million, or 28% of revenue in Q2 2023.

Cash Flow from Operations was $14.0 million in the quarter.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $21.5 million in the quarter.

“Financial performance in the quarter underscored our commitment to operational efficiency and profitability,” said Kevin Coop, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “In my first month as CEO, I’m even more confident that this is a business with strong fundamentals. We have a great team with deep domain expertise and a differentiated set of data and technology assets that deliver great value to our customers.”

Recent Business and Operating Highlights:

Customer Wins

In the second quarter, Definitive Healthcare grew its enterprise customer base by 32, or 6% year-over-year, ending the quarter with 537 enterprise customers, defined as those customers with more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue. Customer wins included:

An AI-software provider of personalized screening and early detection of breast cancer needed to understand complex network relationships, clinical volume by provider and place of service, and executive contact hierarchies. Through integration of our claims data, and proprietary reference and affiliation data, Definitive Healthcare will serve as the foundation for their market intelligence and commercial strategy planning functions.



One of the largest U.S. providers of electronic medical records systems recently expanded their relationship with Definitive Healthcare. Since 2017, their sales organization has relied on Definitive Healthcare’s View Suite of products for competitive intelligence, hospital technology install analysis, and whitespace identification. After they were acquired by a larger multinational software company, their newly formed Go-To-Market organization has expanded their use of our data for their marketing programs in addition to sales. Their marketing team selected Definitive Healthcare for our in-depth affiliation data, account data granularity and ease of use of our online portal.



The cardiovascular division of one of the largest providers of diagnostics, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals recently selected our Carevoyance platform for their marketing and field sales teams to understand patient movement for cardiovascular procedures within specific territories, and to support their competitive displacement initiatives focused on the beginning stages of the physician referral funnel.



A large health system on the West coast selected Definitive Healthcare to provide insights into their market opportunity at the service line level, including Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedic, and Maternal Child Health. This analysis will allow to them allocate resources more efficiently, increase referrals, and to reduce outmigration.



The healthcare and life sciences field sales teams of one of the world’s largest software companies will be leveraging our HospitalView and ImagingView data to target hospitals, health systems and imaging centers that utilize Epic Systems EHR platforms. After the initial roll-out to their field teams, they plan to expand their use into additional facility types.



Business Outlook

Based on information as of August 5, 2024, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Third Quarter 2024:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $61.0 – $62.5 million.

Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $16.0 – $17.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $17.5 – $19.0 million, and 28-31% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $12.0 – $13.0 million.

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.07 – $0.08 per share on approximately 156.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



Full Year 2024:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $247 – $251 million.

Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $67 – $71 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $74 – $77 million, for a full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of 30-31%.

Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $50 – $53 million.

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.32 – $0.34 per share on approximately 156.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty to predict certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of equity-based compensation expense, taxes and amounts under the tax receivable agreement, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities, and transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

Definitive Healthcare will host a conference call today August 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's full financial results and current business outlook. Participants may access the call at 1-877-358-7298 or 1-848-488-9244. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through September 4, 2024, at 1-800-645-7964 or 1-757-849-6722. The replay passcode is 1765#. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such statements are provided under the “safe harbor” protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can generally be identified by words or phrases written in the future tense and/or preceded by words such as “likely,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “assumes,” “would,” “potentially” or similar words or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our outlook, financial guidance, the benefits of our healthcare commercial intelligence solutions, our competitive position, customer behaviors and use of our solutions, the market, industry and macroeconomic environment, our plans to improve our operational and financial performance, our business, growth strategies, go-to-market and product development efforts and future expenses, customer growth and statements reflecting our expectations about our ability to execute on our strategic plans, achieve future growth and profitability and achieve our financial goals.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following: our inability to realize expected business or financial benefits from acquisitions and the risk that our acquisitions or investments could prove difficult to integrate, disrupt our business, dilute stockholder value and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; our inability to achieve the anticipated cost savings, operating efficiencies or other benefits of our internal restructuring activities; global geopolitical tension and difficult macroeconomic conditions; actual or potential changes in international, national, regional and local economic, business and financial conditions, including recessions, inflation, high interest rates, volatility in the capital markets and related market uncertainty; the impact of challenging macroeconomic conditions on our new and existing customers; our inability to acquire new customers and generate additional revenue from existing customers; our inability to generate sales of subscriptions to our platform or any decline in demand for our platform and the data we offer; the competitiveness of the market in which we operate and our ability to compete effectively; the failure to maintain and improve our platform, or develop new modules or insights for healthcare commercial intelligence; the inability to obtain and maintain accurate, comprehensive or reliable data, which could result in reduced demand for our platform; the risk that our recent growth rates may not be indicative of our future growth; the inability to achieve or sustain GAAP or non-GAAP profitability in the future as we increase investments in our business; the loss of our access to our data providers; the failure to respond to advances in healthcare commercial intelligence; an inability to attract new customers and expand subscriptions of current customers; our ability to successfully transition executive leadership; the risk of cyber-attacks and security vulnerabilities; litigation, investigations or other legal, governmental or regulatory actions; the possibility that our security measures are breached or unauthorized access to data is otherwise obtained; the risk that additional material weaknesses or significant deficiencies that will occur in the future; and the risks of being required to collect sales or other related taxes for subscriptions to our platform in jurisdictions where we have not historically done so.

Additional factors or events that could cause our actual performance to differ from these forward-looking statements may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual financial condition, results of operations, future performance and business may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

For additional discussion of factors that could impact our operational and financial results, refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024 that will be filed following this earnings release, as well as our Current Reports on Form 8-K and other subsequent SEC filings, which are or will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.definitivehc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All information in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update this information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for an evaluation of the Company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including providing meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods and to the financial results of peer and competitor companies. Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to loss from operations, net loss, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as measures of operating cash flows or liquidity. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in these presentations.

We refer to Unlevered Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share as non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required by or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). These are supplemental financial measures of our performance and should not be considered substitutes for cash provided by (used in) operating activities, loss from operations, net (loss) income, net (loss) income margin, gross profit, gross margin, or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

We define Unlevered Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets, plus cash interest expense, and cash payments related to transaction, integration, and restructuring related expenses, earnouts, and other non-core items. Unlevered Free Cash Flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.

We define EBITDA as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest expense (income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including other income and expense, equity-based compensation, goodwill impairments, transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses and other non-core expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess the profitability of our operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to help investors to assess our operating performance because these metrics eliminate non-core and unusual items and non-cash expenses, which we do not consider indicative of ongoing operational performance. We believe that these metrics are helpful to investors in measuring the profitability of our operations on a consolidated level.

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit excluding acquisition-related depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation costs and Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our operations. We exclude acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses as they have no direct correlation to the cost of operating our business on an ongoing basis. A small portion of equity-based compensation is included in cost of revenue in accordance with GAAP but is excluded from our Adjusted Gross Profit calculations due to its non-cash nature.

We define Adjusted Operating Income as loss from operations plus acquisition related amortization, equity-based compensation, goodwill impairments, transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses and other non-core expenses.

We define Adjusted Net Income as Adjusted Operating Income less interest expense, net, recurring income tax benefit, foreign currency (loss) gain, and tax effects of adjustments. We define Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted outstanding shares.

In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in these presentations.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except number of shares and par value; unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,901 $ 130,976 Short-term investments 175,612 177,092 Accounts receivable, net 44,180 59,249 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,927 13,120 Deferred contract costs 13,701 13,490 Total current assets 368,321 393,927 Property and equipment, net 3,526 4,471 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,840 9,594 Other assets 1,946 2,388 Deferred contract costs 15,268 17,320 Intangible assets, net 307,023 323,121 Goodwill 718,496 1,075,080 Total assets $ 1,422,420 $ 1,825,901 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 6,078 5,787 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,229 51,529 Deferred revenue 97,062 97,377 Term loan 13,750 13,750 Operating lease liabilities 2,361 2,239 Total current liabilities 153,480 170,682 Long term liabilities: Deferred revenue 4 9 Term loan 235,968 242,567 Operating lease liabilities 8,120 9,372 Tax receivable agreements liability 83,391 127,000 Deferred tax liabilities 44,625 67,163 Other liabilities 10,544 9,934 Total liabilities 536,132 626,727 Equity: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 117,053,339 and 116,562,252 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 117 117 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.00001, 65,000,000 shares authorized, 39,489,246 and 39,082,591 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2024, and 39,762,700 and 39,168,047 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2023 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,094,217 1,086,581 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,057 2,109 Accumulated deficit (450,603 ) (227,450 ) Noncontrolling interests 241,500 337,817 Total equity 886,288 1,199,174 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,422,420 $ 1,825,901





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share amounts and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 63,737 $ 60,957 $ 127,217 $ 120,158 Cost of revenue: Cost of revenue exclusive of amortization (1) 9,904 8,078 19,640 16,630 Amortization 3,379 3,090 6,741 6,444 Gross profit 50,454 49,789 100,836 97,084 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 21,545 24,702 43,305 48,125 Product development (1) 10,122 10,229 20,254 20,113 General and administrative (1) 12,527 13,670 29,410 27,749 Depreciation and amortization 9,409 9,688 18,731 19,278 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses 2,851 3,571 11,385 6,161 Goodwill impairment 363,641 - 363,641 - Total operating expenses 420,095 61,860 486,726 121,426 Loss from operations (369,641 ) (12,071 ) (385,890 ) (24,342 ) Other (expense) income, net Interest (expense) income, net (46 ) (221 ) 65 (1,001 ) Other income (expense), net 41,600 (797 ) 44,240

(4,428 ) Total other income (expense), net 41,554 (1,018 ) 44,305 (5,429 ) Net loss before income taxes (328,087 ) (13,089 ) (341,585 ) (29,771 ) Benefit from income taxes 21,900 1,484 22,680 2,194 Net loss (306,187 ) (11,605 ) (318,905 ) (27,577 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (92,552 ) (3,039 ) (95,752 ) (6,948 ) Net loss attributable to Definitive Healthcare Corp. $ (213,635 ) $ (8,566 ) $ (223,153 ) $ (20,629 ) Net loss per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and diluted $ (1.81 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 117,750,392 111,768,782 117,591,956 110,011,177 (1) Amounts include equity-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 309 $ 296 $ 580 $ 554 Sales and marketing 1,686 2,920 3,957 5,569 Product development 2,949 3,319 5,710 6,330 General and administrative 3,898 5,828 14,177 11,038 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 8,842 $ 12,363 $ 24,424 $ 23,491





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net loss $ (306,187 ) $ (11,605 ) $ (318,905 ) $ (27,577 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 603 446 1,157 959 Amortization of intangible assets 12,185 12,332 24,315 24,763 Amortization of deferred contract costs 3,828 3,170 7,520 6,030 Equity-based compensation 8,842 12,363 24,424 23,491 Amortization of debt issuance costs 175 175 351 351 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 317 444 528 466 Non-cash impairment charges related to office leases 1,047 141 1,047 298 Goodwill impairment charge 363,641 — 363,641 — Tax receivable agreement remeasurement (41,701 ) 1,146 (43,968 ) 4,698 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — — 270 — Deferred income taxes (21,988 ) (1,651 ) (22,835 ) (2,424 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,201 6,918 15,200 13,884 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,859 ) 225 (4,258 ) (3,571 ) Deferred contract costs (2,980 ) (5,086 ) (5,679 ) (9,107 ) Contingent consideration — — (602 ) — Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (2,058 ) 832 (10,289 ) (3,023 ) Deferred revenue (11,026 ) (7,813 ) (1,288 ) (2,244 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,040 12,037 30,629 26,994 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets (410 ) (740 ) (676 ) (2,078 ) Purchases of short-term investments (40,120 ) (42,547 ) (123,946 ) (132,799 ) Maturities of short-term investments 55,464 44,627 129,052 102,747 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (13,530 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 14,934 1,340 (9,100 ) (32,130 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Repayments of term loans (3,437 ) (1,719 ) (6,875 ) (3,438 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (969 ) (1,085 ) (6,775 ) (2,615 ) Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (7,003 ) — (7,003 ) — Payments of contingent consideration — — (1,000 ) — Payments under tax receivable agreement — — (6,950 ) (246 ) Payments of equity offering issuance costs — — — (30 ) Member distributions (2,713 ) (2,827 ) (2,713 ) (2,827 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,122 ) (5,631 ) (31,316 ) (9,156 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,852 7,746 (9,787 ) (14,292 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 55 (322 ) (288 ) (257 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 105,994 124,961 130,976 146,934 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 120,901 $ 132,385 $ 120,901 $ 132,385 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 3,590 $ 3,616 $ 7,232 $ 7,091 Income taxes $ — $ — $ — $ 136 Acquisitions: Net assets acquired, net of cash acquired $ — $ — $ 13,675 $ — Working capital adjustment receivable — — (145 ) — Net cash paid for acquisitions $ — $ — $ 13,530 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 1,091 $ 60 $ 1,091 $ 60





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Closest GAAP Equivalent Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Unlevered Free Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,040 $ 12,037 $ 30,629 $ 26,994 Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets (410 ) (740 ) (676 ) (2,078 ) Interest paid in cash 3,590 3,616 7,232 7,091 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses paid in cash (a) 1,804 3,430 10,068 5,863 Earnout payment (b) — — 602 — Other non-core items (c) 2,438 600 1,910 1,876 Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ 21,462 $ 18,943 $ 49,765 $ 39,746





(a) Transaction and integration expenses paid in cash primarily represent legal, accounting, and consulting expenses related to our acquisitions. Restructuring expenses paid in cash relate to our restructuring plans. (b) Earnout payment represents final settlement of contingent consideration included in cash flow from operations. (c) Non-core items represent expenses driven by events that are typically by nature one-time, non-operational, and unrelated to our core operations.









Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (306,187 ) $ (11,605 ) $ (318,905 ) $ (27,577 ) Add: Income tax benefit (21,900 ) (1,484 ) (22,680 ) (2,194 ) Add: Interest expense (income), net 46 221 (65 ) 1,001 Add: Other (income) expense, net (41,600 ) 797 (44,240 ) 4,428 Loss from operations (369,641 ) (12,071 ) (385,890 ) (24,342 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations 11,173 11,556 22,384 22,923 Add: Equity-based compensation 8,842 12,363 24,424 23,491 Add: Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses 2,851 3,571 11,385 6,161 Add: Goodwill impairment charge 363,641 — 363,641 — Add: Other non-core items 2,438 600 1,910 1,876 Adjusted Operating Income 19,304 16,019 37,854 30,109 Less: Interest (expense) income, net (46 ) (221 ) 65 (1,001 ) Less: Recurring income tax (provision) benefit (52 ) 1,484 728 2,194 Less: Foreign currency (loss) gain (101 ) 349 272 270 Less: Tax impacts of adjustments to net loss (4,950 ) (5,246 ) (11,722 ) (10,104 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 14,155 $ 12,385 $ 27,197 $ 21,468 Shares for Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (a) 156,874,506 155,599,967 156,754,602 155,352,114 Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 (a) Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average Class A common stock and any securities that are convertible into Class A common stock, including Definitive OpCo units and restricted stock units. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards and convertible securities is reflected in diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method assuming proceeds from unrecognized compensation as required by GAAP. Fully diluted shares are 165,731,986 and 161,996,676 as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and Margin to Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Reported gross profit and margin $ 50,454 79 % $ 49,789 82 % $ 100,836 79 % $ 97,084 81 % Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations 2,367 4 % 2,314 4 % 4,810 4 % 4,604 4 % Equity compensation costs 309 0 % 296 0 % 580 0 % 554 0 % Adjusted gross profit and margin $ 53,130 83 % $ 52,399 86 % $ 106,226 83 % $ 102,242 85 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Net loss and margin $ (306,187 ) (480 )% $ (11,605 ) (19 )% $ (318,905 ) (251 )% $ (27,577 ) (23 )% Interest expense (income), net 46 0 % 221 0 % (65 ) (0 )% 1,001 1 % Benefit from income taxes (21,900 ) (34 )% (1,484 ) (2 )% (22,680 ) (18 )% (2,194 ) (2 )% Depreciation & amortization 12,788 20 % 12,778 21 % 25,472 20 % 25,722 21 % EBITDA and margin (315,253 ) (495 )% (90 ) (0 )% (316,178 ) (249 )% (3,048 ) (3 )% Other (income) expense, net (a) (41,600 ) (65 )% 797 1 % (44,240 ) (35 )% 4,428 4 % Equity-based compensation (b) 8,842 14 % 12,363 20 % 24,424 19 % 23,491 20 % Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses (c) 2,851 4 % 3,571 6 % 11,385 9 % 6,161 5 % Goodwill impairment (d) 363,641 571 % — 0 % 363,641 286 % — 0 % Other non-core items (e) 2,438 4 % 600 1 % 1,910 2 % 1,876 2 % Adjusted EBITDA and margin $ 20,919 33 % $ 17,241 28 % $ 40,942 32 % $ 32,908 27 % (a) Primarily represents foreign exchange and TRA liability remeasurement gains and losses.

(b) Equity-based compensation represents non-cash compensation expense recognized in association with equity awards made to employees and directors.

(c) Transaction and integration expenses primarily represent legal, accounting, and consulting expenses and fair value adjustments for contingent consideration related to our acquisitions. Restructuring expenses relate to the 2024 Restructuring Plan and those we committed to during the first and third quarters of 2023, as well as impairment and restructuring charges related to office closures, relocations, and consolidations.



