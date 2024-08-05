Submit Release
FlexShopper, Inc. Schedules 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, August 7 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Conference Call Information:
Date: August 7, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free Dial In: (800) 715-9871
International Dial In: (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 7545308

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.flexshopper.com/ or by clicking the conference call link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vEyujKz8.

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at https://investors.flexshopper.com/.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Company Contact:
FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com

Investor and Media Contact
Andrew Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
Tel (216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


