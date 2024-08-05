Artesian Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 Results

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider on the Delmarva Peninsula of water and wastewater services, and a number of other related business services, today announced second quarter and year-to-date results for 2024.



Second Quarter Results

Net income was $5.3 million, a $0.9 million, or 19.9%, increase compared to net income recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Diluted net income per share was $0.52, an 18.2% increase compared to $0.44 for the same period in 2023.

Revenues totaled $27.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $2.2 million, or 8.6%, more than revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Water sales revenue increased $1.9 million, or 9.0%, primarily as a result of a temporary rate increase placed into effect on November 28, 2023, as permitted under Delaware law. The temporary rates were replaced with the final approved rates pursuant to a Delaware Public Service Commission, or DEPSC, order with a rate effective date of June 12, 2024. In addition, there was an increase in the number of customers served and an increase in overall water consumption due to warmer and drier weather in late June 2024 compared to June 2023.

Other utility operating revenue increased approximately $0.3 million, or 8.4%, primarily due to an increase in wastewater revenue associated with customer growth and the timing of industrial wastewater revenue.

“We are pleased to see an increase in water sales revenue as a result of the increase in the number of customers served along with the rate increase for Delaware water customers. In addition, recent hotter and drier weather across much of the area raised customer demand,” said Dian C. Taylor, CEO. “Artesian remains committed to our strategic approach to capital investment, ensuring reliable service to our customers. The resolution of this rate case allows for recovery of the $158 million invested in water infrastructure over the nine-year period since our previous rate filing.”

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $0.6 million, or 4.3%. Utility operating expenses increased $0.6 million, or 4.8%, primarily the result of increased costs associated with water supply and treatment, payroll and employee benefits, and administrative expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $0.2 million, or 6.5%, primarily due to continued investment in utility plant providing supply, treatment, storage and distribution of water to customers and service to our wastewater customers.

Federal and state income tax expense increased $0.4 million, or 22.1%, primarily due to higher pre-tax income in 2024 compared to 2023.

Other income decreased $0.3 million, primarily due to a decrease in allowance for funds used during construction, or AFUDC, as a result of less long-term construction activity subject to AFUDC.

Interest charges decreased $0.2 million, primarily due to lower borrowing levels related to the Company’s lines of credit.

Year-to-Date Results

Net income was $9.7 million, a $1.6 million, or 19.5%, increase compared to net income recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Diluted net income per share was $0.95, a 13.1% increase compared to $0.84 for the same period in 2023.

Revenues totaled $52.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, $4.2 million, or 8.8%, more than revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Water sales revenue increased $3.7 million, or 9.5%, primarily as a result of a temporary rate increase placed into effect on November 28, 2023, as permitted under Delaware law. The temporary rates were replaced with the final approved rates pursuant to a DEPSC order with a rate effective date of June 12, 2024. In addition, there was an increase in the number of customers served and an increase in overall water consumption due to warmer and drier weather during late June 2024 compared to 2023.

Other utility operating revenue increased approximately $0.5 million, or 7.8%, primarily due to an increase in wastewater revenue associated with customer growth and the timing of industrial wastewater revenue.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $1.4 million, or 5.0%. Utility operating expenses increased $1.2 million, or 5.4%, primarily the result of increased costs associated with supply and treatment, payroll and employee benefits, and administrative expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $0.5 million, or 7.0%, primarily due to continued investment in utility plant providing supply, treatment, storage and distribution of water to customers and service to our wastewater customers.

Federal and state income tax expense increased $0.7 million, or 24.8%, primarily due to higher pre-tax income in 2024 compared to 2023.

Other income decreased $0.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in AFUDC, as a result of less long-term construction activity subject to AFUDC.

Interest charges decreased $0.4 million, primarily due to lower borrowing levels related to the Company’s lines of credit.

Capital Expenditures

As part of Artesian’s ongoing effort to ensure high-quality reliable service to customers, $18.4 million was invested in the first six months of 2024 in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. These investments include PFAS treatment equipment, relocation of facilities as a result of government mandates, renewals associated with the rehabilitation of aging infrastructure, installation of new main, purchase of new transportation equipment, upgrading and automating meter reading equipment, construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and upgrading existing pumping stations to better serve our customers.

“Artesian remains steadfast in our commitment to provide high quality water service for our customers,” said Nicki Taylor, President of Artesian Water Company. “We continue to invest, as we have for over a decade, in PFAS treatment technology to remain ahead of new regulations while also strategically focusing on developing the most efficient and cost-effective sources of supply to meet current and future customer needs.”

