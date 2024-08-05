Submit Release
Gaia Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights:

  • Revenue growth of 11% and member growth of 10% from the year-ago quarter.
  • Operating cash flows for the first half of 2024 improved by $2.6 million and free cash flow improved by $2.0 million from the same period in 2023.
  • Gaia subsidiary completed transactions raising $12 million. 

“During the second quarter, which is our seasonally slowest, we grew revenue 11% and members 10% year over year, while delivering positive free cash flow. We expect the positive cash flow generation to continue with revenue growth increasing to about 15% in the fourth quarter,” said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s Executive Chairman. “In 2016 we invested $10 million and recently raised $12 million for our subsidiary Igniton from outside investors, a portion of which was used to acquire an exclusive worldwide license for the Igniton health technology. This technology uses concentrated quasi-particles transmitted by the sun to improve cognition, memory and longevity.”

Gaia CEO James Colquhoun commented: "We continued our trend of executing on cash flow positive growth with notable improvements in marketing efficiency. Today, we are also excited to officially announce the launch of the Gaia Marketplace to our entire member base. This initiative not only strengthens our community engagement but also introduces an alternative revenue stream to the Gaia business. Additionally, we have also implemented a price increase for new members, starting in July, which we expect to positively impact our revenue by the end of the year. The timing was moved from Q2 to Q3 to strategically align with our third-party partners, ensuring minimal disruption to our members, which resulted in a slight impact on our second quarter revenue." 

Gaia CFO Ned Preston commented: “Operating cash flows for the first six months finished at $3.9 million, representing a $2.6 million improvement from the first six months of 2023 and continues the momentum we've delivered in the prior four quarters. During the second quarter, we incurred meaningful amounts of non-recurring expenses related to Igniton and corporate administrative expenses. We expect our ARPU to grow more rapidly with our price increases and the launch of Gaia Marketplace during the second half of 2024.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues for the second quarter grew $2.24 million or 11% to $22.08 million from $19.84 million in the year-ago quarter. Member count increased to 850,000 as of June 30, 2024, up from 774,500 or 10% from June 30, 2023.

Gross profit in the second quarter increased 10% to $18.7 million from $17.0 million in the year-ago quarter.
Including the non-recurring expenses, net loss was $(2.2) million, or $(0.09) per share, unchanged from the year-ago quarter, and free cash flow was $0.7 million, representing a fifth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow.

In the last six months both revenue and member growth were stable at over 10%, with an improvement in free cash flow of $2.0 million on top of the $8.4 million improvement delivered during 2023.

Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 5, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-269-7751
International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0908
Conference ID: 13747669

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 19, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13747669

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this discussion, we intend the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions as they relate to us to identify such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors set forth under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: our ability to attract new members and retain existing members; our ability to compete effectively, including for customer engagement with different modes of entertainment; maintenance and expansion of device platforms for streaming; fluctuation in customer usage of our service; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; service disruptions; production risks; general economic conditions; future losses; loss of key personnel; price changes; brand reputation; acquisitions; new initiatives we undertake; security and information systems; legal liability for website content; failure of third parties to provide adequate service; future internet-related taxes; our founder’s control of us; litigation; consumer trends; the effect of government regulation and programs; the impact of public health threats; our ability to remediate the material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and technical accounting; and other risks and uncertainties included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our views only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles  in the United States of America (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.  Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for interest payments, and less capital expenditures. We believe Free Cash Flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing the Gaia’s performance with its competitors. Although Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, Gaia’s calculation of Free Cash Flow might not necessarily be comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.

Company Contact:
Ned Preston
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc. 
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860 
GAIA@gateway-grp.com



GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



 		 
    June 30,     December 31,  
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   2024     2023  
    (unaudited)        
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 5,459     $ 7,766  
Accounts receivable     4,806       4,111  
  Other receivables     2,903       2,191  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,468       2,015  
Total current assets     15,636       16,083  
Media library, net     39,125       40,125  
Operating right-of-use asset, net     5,875       6,288  
Property and equipment, net     25,282       26,303  
Equity method investment           6,374  
Technology license, net     15,954        
Investments and other assets, net     8,301       3,157  
Goodwill     31,943       31,943  
Total assets   $ 142,116     $ 130,273  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 14,132     $ 12,038  
Accrued and other liabilities     1,957       2,599  
Long-term debt, current portion     158       155  
Operating lease liability, current portion     809       780  
Deferred revenue     17,737       15,861  
Total current liabilities     34,793       31,433  
Long-term debt, net of current portion     5,721       5,801  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     5,296       5,708  
Deferred taxes, net     551       551  
Total liabilities     46,361       43,493  
Commitments and Contingencies            
Shareholders’ equity:            
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 18,046,018 and 17,813,179 shares issued, 17,981,031 and 17,748,374 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     2       2  
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     1       1  
Additional paid-in capital     170,562       170,695  
Accumulated deficit     (88,433 )     (85,195 )
Total Gaia, Inc. shareholders’ equity     82,132       85,503  
Noncontrolling interests     13,623       1,277  
Total equity     95,755       86,780  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 142,116     $ 130,273  


GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)


 		 
    For the Three Months Ended June 30,     For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
(in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
                   
Revenues, net   $ 22,081     $ 19,839     $ 43,774     $ 39,486  
Cost of revenues     3,415       2,839       6,583       5,612  
Gross profit     18,666       17,000       37,191       33,874  
Operating Expenses:                        
Selling and operating     18,697       17,085       36,456       33,208  
Corporate, general and administration     1,988       1,520       3,617       3,293  
Total operating expenses     20,685       18,605       40,073       36,501  
Loss from operations     (2,019 )     (1,605 )     (2,882 )     (2,627 )
Equity method investment loss           (125 )           (250 )
Interest and other expense, net     (144 )     (113 )     (252 )     (234 )
Loss before income taxes     (2,163 )     (1,843 )     (3,134 )     (3,111 )
Provision for income taxes                        
Net loss     (2,163 )     (1,843 )     (3,134 )     (3,111 )
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     30       45       104       83  
Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (2,193 )   $ (1,888 )   $ (3,238 )   $ (3,194 )
                         
Loss per share:                        
Basic and Diluted                        
Continuing operations (attributable to common shareholders)   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.15 )
Basic and Diluted loss per share   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.15 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     23,372       20,874       23,267       20,850  
Diluted     23,372       20,874       23,267       20,850  


GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

 		 
    For the Three Months Ended June 30,     For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
(in thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
             
Net cash provided by (used in):                        
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (2,081 )     584       3,855       1,270  
Net cash used in investing activities     (11,447 )     (491 )     (12,520 )     (1,909 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     6,388       (62 )     6,358       (44 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   $ (7,140 )   $ 31     $ (2,307 )   $ (683 )


Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited)


 		 
    For the Three Months Ended June 30,     For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
(in thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
             
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   $ (2,081 )   $ 584     $ 3,855     $ 1,270  
Cash paid for interest     154       128       262       253  
Net cash used in investing activities     (11,447 )     (491 )     (12,520 )     (1,909 )
Purchase of technology license     10,000             10,000        
Adjustment from investment held in restricted cash     4,035             4,035        
Restricted cash                 (4,000 )      
Free cash flow   $ 661     $ 221     $ 1,632     $ (386 )

