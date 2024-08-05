Submit Release
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2024 net income of $31.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $19.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period. Net income for the first half of 2024 was $67.8 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $35.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Adjusted operating income(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $33.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $16.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the first half of 2024 was $64.0 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $31.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Highlights for the second quarter included:

  • Gross written premiums increased 17.6%.
  • Underwriting income(1) of $23.9 million compared to $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted operating income(1) of $33.1 million compared to $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Combined ratio of 90.7% compared to 92.0% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cat loss and LAE ratio of 1.2% compared to 3.5% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on equity of 19.6% through the first half of 2024 compared to 14.8% for the same 2023 period.
  • Annualized return on tangible equity(1) of 22.4% through the first half of 2024 compared to 18.3% for the same 2023 period.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, "Our second quarter results continue the consistently excellent performance we have produced in each of the seven quarters reporting as a public company and our adjusted operating income of $33.1 million was the best in Company history. Our 90.7% combined ratio, inclusive of 1.2% of catastrophe losses, was again excellent. Our 18% gross written premiums growth reflects the power and sustainability of our "Rule our Niche" strategy. We are pleased with the sources of our growth which are increasingly coming from parts of our business that are less exposed to the P&C cycles, including our surety, accident & health and captives divisions and our agriculture business unit within our global property & agriculture division. We continue to be confident that we are well positioned to deliver attractive returns for our shareholders and to profitably grow our Company."

"Last week's AM Best upgrade to A (Excellent) with stable outlook is a testament to the strength of our business model and the dedication of our team. This upgrade reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to our policyholders and shareholders."

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums                        
($ in thousands)   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
unaudited     2024       2023     % Change     2024       2023     % Change
Gross written premiums   $      496,243     $ 421,994       17.6 %   $      954,863     $ 782,492       22.0 %
Ceded written premiums   $   (199,114 )   $ (208,257 )     (4.4 )%   $   (370,634 )   $ (366,614 )     1.1 %
Net retention     59.9 %     50.6 %     NM (1)       61.2 %     53.1 %     NM (1)  
Net written premiums   $      297,129     $ 213,737       39.0 %   $      584,229     $ 415,878       40.5 %
Net earned premiums   $      257,583     $ 194,347       32.5 %   $      493,925     $ 377,178       31.0 %
(1) Not meaningful                        
                         

The increase in gross written premiums for the second quarter and first half of 2024, when compared to the same 2023 periods, was driven by double-digit premium growth primarily from our captives, transactional E&S and surety underwriting divisions.

Combined Ratio   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Non-cat loss and LAE(1)     60.6 %     60.7 %     60.6 %     60.9 %
Cat loss and LAE(1)     1.2 %     3.5 %     0.8 %     2.7 %
Prior accident year development - LPT(2)     (0.1 )%     (0.2 )%     (0.1 )%     (0.2 )%
Loss Ratio     61.7 %     64.0 %     61.3 %     63.4 %
Net policy acquisition costs     14.0 %     11.9 %     13.7 %     11.7 %
Other operating and general expenses     15.8 %     17.3 %     15.9 %     17.0 %
Commission and fee income     (0.8 )%     (1.2 )%     (0.8 )%     (1.0 )%
Expense ratio     29.0 %     28.0 %     28.8 %     27.7 %
Combined ratio     90.7 %     92.0 %     90.1 %     91.1 %
Adjusted Underwriting Ratios                
Adjusted loss ratio(2)     61.8 %     64.2 %     61.4 %     63.6 %
Expense ratio     29.0 %     28.0 %     28.8 %     27.7 %
Adjusted combined ratio(2)     90.8 %     92.2 %     90.2 %     91.3 %
(1) Current accident year
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
                 
                 

The loss ratios for the second quarter and first half of 2024 improved 2.3 points and 2.1 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2023 periods, driven by less severity of convective storms.

The expense ratios for the second quarter and first half of 2024 increased 1.0 point and 1.1 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2023 periods driven by the business mix shift partially offset by earnings leverage.

The expense ratios for all periods presented exclude the impact of IPO related stock compensation and secondary offering expenses, which are reported in other expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income                
$ in thousands   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents   $               4,021     $ 3,206     $            9,108     $ 4,985  
Fixed income                   13,786       7,919                   26,264       15,380  
Equities                        751       684                     1,378       682  
Alternative & strategic investments                     3,580       (3,226 )                   3,685       (7,818 )
Net investment income   $            22,138     $ 8,583     $          40,435     $ 13,229  
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities still held   $           (1,760 )   $ 5,017     $             7,231     $ 8,784  
Net realized (losses) gains                       (65 )     334                     (753 )     (2,472 )
Net investment (losses) gains   $           (1,825 )   $ 5,351     $             6,478     $ 6,312  
 
 

Beginning January 1, 2024 we simplified the investment portfolio classifications to align with our strategy and the underlying risk characteristics of the portfolio. The prior period has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Net investment income for the second quarter and first half of 2024 increased $13.6 million and $27.2 million, respectively when compared to the same 2023 periods, driven by (i) increased income from our fixed income portfolio and short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents due to higher yields and larger asset bases and (ii) an increase in the fair value of limited partnership investments in our alternative and strategic investments portfolio.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $723.6 million at June 30, 2024 which represents an increase of 4.5% when compared to stockholders' equity of $692.3 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to net income.

Conference Call

At 9 a.m. central time tomorrow, August 6, 2024, Skyward Specialty management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We have chosen to exclude the net impact of the Loss Portfolio Transfer (“LPT”), all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening in certain non-GAAP metrics, where noted, as the business subject to the LPT is not representative of our continuing business strategy. The business subject to the LPT is primarily related to policy years 2017 and prior, was generated and managed under prior leadership, and has either been exited or substantially repositioned during the reevaluation of our portfolio. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Media contact:
Haley Doughty
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com
713-935-4944

or

Investor contact:
Natalie Schoolcraft,
nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com
614-494-4988

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets      
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)      
(unaudited) June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Investments:      
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,239,724 and $1,047,713, respectively) $         1,200,273     $ 1,017,651  
Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $225 and $329, respectively)                  39,962       42,986  
Equity securities, at fair value                112,823       118,249  
Mortgage loans, at fair value                  43,670       50,070  
Equity method investments                101,903       110,653  
Other long-term investments                     2,665       3,852  
Short-term investments, at fair value                215,041       270,226  
Total investments             1,716,337       1,613,687  
Cash and cash equivalents                  72,989       65,891  
Restricted cash                  35,278       34,445  
Premiums receivable, net                377,333       179,235  
Reinsurance recoverables, net                667,837       596,334  
Ceded unearned premium                255,138       186,121  
Deferred policy acquisition costs                116,499       91,955  
Deferred income taxes                  25,107       21,991  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net                  87,868       88,435  
Other assets                  81,108       75,341  
Total assets $         3,435,494     $ 2,953,435  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Liabilities:      
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $         1,470,106     $ 1,314,501  
Unearned premiums                711,854       552,532  
Deferred ceding commission                  47,948       37,057  
Reinsurance and premium payables                207,638       150,156  
Funds held for others                  95,596       58,588  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities                  59,796       50,880  
Notes payable                100,000       50,000  
Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs                  18,936       78,690  
Total liabilities             2,711,874       2,292,404  
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 40,096,132 and 39,863,756 shares issued and outstanding, respectively                        401       399  
Additional paid-in capital                713,542       710,855  
Stock notes receivable                   (5,233 )     (5,562 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss                 (31,136 )     (22,953 )
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
                  46,046       (21,708 )
Total stockholders’ equity
                723,620       661,031  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $         3,435,494     $ 2,953,435  
       
       


Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands)   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Revenues:                
Net earned premiums   $          257,583     $ 194,347     $          493,925     $ 377,178  
Commission and fee income                     2,053       2,240                       4,079       3,732  
Net investment income                   22,138       8,583                     40,435       13,229  
Net investment (losses) gains                   (1,825 )     5,351                       6,478       6,312  
Other loss                           (7 )                                 (7 )      
Total revenues                 279,942       210,521                   544,910       400,451  
Expenses:                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses                 159,054       124,405                   302,968       239,305  
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses                   76,679       56,683                   146,453       108,338  
Interest expense                     2,449       2,466                       5,176       4,618  
Amortization expense                        360       486                          748       873  
Other expenses                     1,045       1,465                       2,233       2,579  
Total expenses                 239,587       185,505                   457,578       355,713  
Income before income taxes                   40,355       25,016                     87,332       44,738  
Income tax expense                     9,385       5,564                     19,578       9,730  
Net income                   30,970       19,452                     67,754       35,008  
Net income attributable to participating securities                           —                                   —       1,402  
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $            30,970     $ 19,452     $            67,754     $ 33,606  
Comprehensive income:                
Net income   $            30,970     $ 19,452     $            67,754     $ 35,008  
Other comprehensive income:                
Unrealized gains and losses on investments:                
Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on investments, net of tax                   (1,451 )     (4,375 )                   (6,869 )     3,413  
Reclassification adjustment for losses on securities no longer held, net of tax                      (406 )     (1,165 )                   (1,314 )     (1,212 )
Total other comprehensive (loss) income                   (1,857 )     (5,540 )                   (8,183 )     2,201  
Comprehensive income   $            29,113     $ 13,912     $            59,571     $ 37,209  
                 
                 


Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
                 
Share and Per Share Data                
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Weighted average basic shares     39,177,457       36,603,779       39,142,825       34,746,874  
Weighted average diluted shares     41,168,082       38,143,585       41,110,384       37,503,914  
                 
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.79     $ 0.53     $ 1.73     $ 0.97  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.75     $ 0.51     $ 1.65     $ 0.93  
Basic adjusted operating earnings per share   $ 0.84     $ 0.44     $ 1.64     $ 0.87  
Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share   $ 0.80     $ 0.42     $ 1.56     $ 0.84  
                 
Annualized ROE (1)     17.5 %     15.1 %     19.6 %     14.8 %
Annualized adjusted ROE (2)     18.7 %     12.4 %     18.5 %     13.3 %
Annualized ROTE (3)     20.0 %     18.3 %     22.4 %     18.3 %
Annualized adjusted ROTE (4)     21.3 %     15.1 %     21.2 %     16.5 %
                 
            June 30   December 31
              2024       2023  
                 
Shares outstanding             40,096,132       39,863,756  
Fully diluted shares outstanding             41,945,532       41,771,854  
                 
Book value per share           $               18.18     $ 16.72  
Fully diluted book value per share           $               17.38     $ 15.96  
Fully diluted tangible book value per share           $               15.28     $ 13.84  
                 
(1)  Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(2) Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period
(4) Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period
 


Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.      

($ in thousands) Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
  Pre-tax   After-tax   Pre-tax   After-tax   Pre-tax   After-tax   Pre-tax   After-tax
Income as reported $   40,355     $   30,970     $ 25,016     $ 19,452     $   87,332     $   67,754     $ 44,738     $ 35,008  
Less (add):                              
Net investment (losses) gains        (1,825 )          (1,442 )     5,351       4,227              6,478              5,118       6,312       4,986  
Net impact of loss portfolio transfer             241                 190       462       365                 482                 381       704       556  
Other loss                (7 )                  (6 )                              (7 )                  (6 )            
Other expenses        (1,045 )             (826 )     (1,465 )     (1,157 )          (2,233 )          (1,764 )     (2,579 )     (2,037 )
Adjusted operating income $   42,991     $   33,054     $ 20,668     $ 16,017     $   82,612     $   64,025     $ 40,301     $ 31,503  
                               
                               

Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands)   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Income before federal income tax expense   $            40,355     $ 25,016     $             87,332     $ 44,738  
Add:                
Interest expense                     2,449       2,466                       5,176       4,618  
Amortization expense                        360       486                           748       873  
Other expenses                     1,045       1,465                       2,233       2,579  
Less:                
Net investment income                   22,138       8,583                     40,435       13,229  
Net investment (losses) gains                   (1,825 )     5,351                       6,478       6,312  
Other loss                           (7 )                                (7 )      
Underwriting income   $            23,903     $ 15,499     $             48,583     $ 33,267  
                 
                 

Adjusted Loss Ratio / Adjusted Combined Ratio – We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding losses and LAE related to the LPT and all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss ratio and combined ratio, respectively.

($ in thousands)   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net earned premiums   $          257,583     $ 194,347     $          493,925     $ 377,178  
                 
Losses and LAE                 159,054       124,405                   302,968       239,305  
Add: Pre-tax net impact of LPT                     (241 )     (462 )                     (482 )     (704 )
Adjusted losses and LAE   $          159,295     $ 124,867     $          303,450     $ 240,009  
                 
Loss ratio     61.7 %     64.0 %     61.3 %     63.4 %
Add: net impact of LPT     (0.1 )%     (0.2 )%     (0.1 )%     (0.2 )%
Adjusted loss ratio     61.8 %     64.2 %     61.4 %     63.6 %
                                 
Combined ratio     90.7 %     92.0 %     90.1 %     91.1 %
Add: net impact of LPT     (0.1 )%     (0.2 )%     (0.1 )%     (0.2 )%
Adjusted combined ratio     90.8 %     92.2 %     90.2 %     91.3 %
                 
                 

Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands)   June 30,   December 31,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2023  
Stockholders' equity   $          723,620     $ 522,678     $ 661,031  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets                   87,868       89,181       88,435  
Tangible stockholders' equity   $          635,752     $ 433,497     $ 572,596  
             
             


Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Gross Written Premiums by Underwriting Division (Unaudited)
 
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
($ in thousands)     2024       2023     % Change     2024       2023     % Change
Global Property & Agriculture   $      124,728     $ 124,080       0.5 %   $     225,361     $ 198,420       13.6 %
Industry Solutions               84,112       79,249       6.1 %           162,371       146,882       10.5 %
Captives               62,099       39,283       58.1 %           130,507       85,363       52.9 %
Programs               59,644       52,598       13.4 %           111,822       101,297       10.4 %
Transactional E&S               45,711       30,632       49.2 %              87,906       60,249       45.9 %
Accident & Health               44,088       37,252       18.4 %              84,989       73,265       16.0 %
Professional Lines               38,106       32,989       15.5 %              80,345       66,161       21.4 %
Surety               37,737       26,221       43.9 %              71,579       50,922       40.6 %
Total gross written premiums(1)   $      496,225     $ 422,304       17.5 %   $     954,880     $ 782,559       22.0 %
(1) Excludes exited business                        
                         

Primary Logo

