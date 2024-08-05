Steps To Claiming Surplus Funds After Foreclosure Sale

Surplus Funds Recovery Surplus Funds Recovery After Foreclosure? Contact Us Today! Discover how National Equity Agency (NEA) is making a difference in helping homeowners recover surplus funds after foreclosure Surplus Funds Recovery What Are Surplus Funds?

For example, if a property with a foreclosure judgment of $200,000 sells at auction for $225,000, the surplus funds would be $25,000.

Surplus funds in real estate refer to the remaining proceeds from a property sale after all debts, including the mortgage and foreclosure expenses, have been paid off. ” — Eric Malone