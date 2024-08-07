The Montrose Fall Home Expo Is Taking Place August 23-25, 2024 At The Montrose County Fairgrounds - Friendship Hall

3-Day Home Show Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

MONTROSE, CO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Montrose Fall Home Expo: August 23, 2024 through August 25, 2025 at the Friendship Hall in the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day home expo is free to the public. The event gives homeowners in the greater Montrose area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, landscaping, roofing and more will be participating at the Montrose Fall Home Expo.

Montrose residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Montrose Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the Montrose Fall Home Expo is free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday August 23, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday August 24, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday August 26, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Friendship Hall at the Montrose County Fairgrounds is located at 1001 N 2nd St, Montrose, CO 81401. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/



Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

info@nationwideexpos.com