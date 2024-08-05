FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the winner of the Maine State Flag Redesign Contest – Adam Lemire of Gardiner – on Monday and unveiled his design which was chosen as the model design for the potential new flag.

“I am delighted by the number and quality of the submissions and the myriad of creative ways that everyone interpreted the law,” said Secretary Bellows. “It is important to note that most of the designs meet the letter of the law and will continue to represent our state, the Pine Tree State, beautifully in homes and dooryards on caps, flags and more. The design I have selected as the model flag to be delivered to the adjutant general – designed by Adam Lemire of Gardiner – stood out as a beautiful, faithful representation of an Eastern White Pine tree proper. Should voters vote yes to Question 5 in November, we will have a beautiful state flag that honors our past and our future.”

“I’m honored and excited to have my design chosen as the model for the potential new state flag,” said Lemire. “For my submission I thought it appropriate to select Maine’s state tree, the Eastern White Pine. The design is based on those I observed in Capital Park and Viles Arboretum while on walks with my three-year-old son. The final design is primarily based on an Eastern White Pine in Governor’s Grove at Viles Arboretum. There are 16 branches because there are 16 counties in Maine.”

More than 400 submissions were made to the contest, coming from 42 different states as well as some submissions from abroad. Secretary Bellows thanks all of those who aided her in narrowing the submissions to ten finalists and then selecting the winner. Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien, Deputy Secretary Lelia DeAndrade and Deputy Secretary Joann Bautista aided Secretary Bellows in reviewing submissions and selecting the finalists. Original bill sponsor Hon. Sean Paulhus (D-Bath); Legislators: Sen. Rick Bennett (R-Oxford), Sen. Tim Nangle (D-Windham), Rep. Caleb Ness (R-Fryeburg) Rep. Maureen Terry (D-Gorham); Maine State Historian Earle Shettleworth; Hon. Gerald Talbot; Dr. Chandra Bhimull; and retired journalist Bill Green aided the Secretary in selection of the winner.

“For symbols like our state flag to have meaning, they must bring people together - they must unite us,” said Sen. Bennett. “I congratulate Secretary Bellows for her understanding of this in soliciting the participation of the people of Maine and bringing together a committee representing the breadth of background, identity, and party to help her make this important decision. It was fun and meaningful, and I was honored to be a part of this historic, inclusive process.”

The flag question will be Question 5 on voters’ state ballot this fall, reading, “Do you favor making the former state flag, replaced as the official flag of the State in 1909 and commonly known as the Pine Tree Flag, the official flag of the State?” No design will be pictured on the ballot itself.

““I’m honored to be part of this process,” said Sen. Nangle, Chair of the State and Local Government Committee. “Our flag, is something every Mainer should be proud of and I look forward to seeing what Mainers across our state choose.”

The rules and design brief for the contest adhered to the law passed last year: An Act to Restore the Former State of Maine Flag. Should voters approve of Maine returning to a flag like the state flag from 1901 to 1908, the law requires the state flag to be:

“Buff, charged with the emblem of the State, a pine tree proper, in the center, and the North Star, a mullet of 5 points, in blue in the upper corner; the star to be equidistant from the hoist and the upper border of the flag, the distance from the 2 borders to the center of the star being equal to about 1/4 of the hoist, this distance and the size of the star being proportionate to the size of the flag.”

Secretary Bellows is grateful for the involvement of the North American Vexillological Association in providing feedback and expert assistance in review of the designs.

Here is Lemire’s winning design, along with the top ten finalist designs. And here is a photo of Secretary Bellows and Lemire with his winning design.

