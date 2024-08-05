Plata Wine Partners Announces Leadership Transition

Industry Veteran Jason Strobbe Takes Reigns from Scott Smith as President

Napa, CA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plata Wine Partners, a dynamic winemaking, branding, bulk wine and grape growing company based in Napa, today announced changes to its leadership team. Scott Smith will retire as President and CEO as of December 2024 and the company has named Jason Strobbe as his successor. Strobbe will join the company today, Monday, August 5, for a smooth transition.

Smith is an industry veteran who led Plata Wine Partners during a time of growth and expansion. Today, the company is the largest independent California coastal grape grower, with vineyard holdings in premium growing regions across the state. Plata Wine Partners’ portfolio also includes more than 60 individual wine brands. He joined the company in 2019.

Incoming President Jason Strobbe brings extensive wine industry experience, with a focus on sales and strategy. He has previously held leadership positions at Vintage Wine Estates and Truett Hurst as well as Shearer's Snacks, SaraLee and more.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to have the opportunity to join the Plata team," said Jason Strobbe. "Plata is known for its strong culture and decades of successes. I look forward to building on this strong foundation as we look to the future of the company and our ever-evolving industry.”

Strobbe will work closely with Smith over the coming months, fully integrating with the team, upholding the company’s commitment to quality and innovation, ensuring that Plata’s vision remains clear, and goals are met.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jason as our new President," said Smith. "His deep industry knowledge and proven leadership skills make him the ideal choice to guide Plata Wine Partners into its next chapter of growth while maintaining our commitment to sustainability and quality."

Known for creating award-winning, consumer-driven wines, as well as its vineyard ownership and bulk wine services, Plata has been based in the Napa Valley since its founding in 2005. As the company moves forward, the focus remains on producing high-quality wines and maintaining sustainable practices, while embracing new opportunities for growth and expansion.

About Plata Wine Partners

Founded in 2005, Plata Wine Partners develops strategic wine brands and offers bulk wine services using its owned and managed 100% certified sustainable California coastal vineyards. With over 60 vineyards covering 18,000-plus acres of premium coastal California terroir, Plata delivers consistent quality and wine style every vintage. Plata’s expansive portfolio offers wines from Napa Valley, Alexander Valley, Russian River, Sonoma Coast, Carneros, Monterey, Paso Robles, and Santa Barbara. Plata’s team of wine industry veterans delivers proven results for clients, customers and brands from wine and packaging design to logistics and compliance. For more information visit PlataWinePartners.com.

###

Attachments

