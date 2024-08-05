Submit Release
Coming soon! Over 965 competitors convene in Calgary, Alberta for the 46th annual Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships

Highest registration number ever!

Ottawa, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT:                The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships: Canada’s only national Track and Field competition for under 16 and under 18 categories.

WHEN:                August 9 -11, 2024 - Competition begins Friday, August 9 – 8:30 a.m. MT/ 10:30 a.m. ET

WHERE:              Foothills Athletic Park, 2431 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary, Alberta

WHO:                  Over 965 Track and Field athletes from across Canada – highest number ever!

Competition livestream:
Watch live starting August 9:  live action
(Note: Link will be updated closer to competition day 1)

Learn more and view schedule:
2024 Legion Nationals information centre
Legion Nationals background

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With more than 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca – Nujma Bond 343-540-7604
Nujma Bond
The Royal Canadian Legion/ La Légion royale canadienne
3435407604
nbond@legion.ca

