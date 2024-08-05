Boutique Agency New Frontier Presents Launches Custom Build Services for Virtual Experiences

Jeff Buesing, renowned digital innovator and co-founder of New Frontier Presents (NFP), is excited to announce the launch of a new service offering: custom builds for virtual experiences. This new venture solidifies NFP's position as a premier boutique agency specializing in bespoke digital solutions.

Rincon, Puerto Rico, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Presents is expanding its service portfolio to cater to the growing demand for personalized virtual environments. With this new offering, NFP will create tailor-made virtual spaces that meet the unique needs and visions of their clients. From virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications to blockchain-integrated platforms, NFP’s custom builds promise to deliver cutting-edge, immersive experiences.



Qui Tequila x Nobu Activation

“We are thrilled to bring this new service to our clients,” said Jeff Buesing. “At NFP, we understand that every project is unique, and our custom builds are designed to provide bespoke solutions that harness the full potential of digital technology. Our team is dedicated to creating innovative and interactive virtual environments that are not only functional but also engaging and memorable.”

Odds City Private World

New Frontier Presents has established itself as a leader in the digital space with successful projects like Odds City, a decentralized gaming ecosystem that integrates NFTs and cryptocurrency. The new custom build service is an extension of NFP's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the digital world.

Trolley Problem for American Philosophical Association

The vision for NFP focuses on combining technical excellence with creative ingenuity, ensuring that every custom build reflects the client’s brand and goals. This approach has already attracted a diverse range of clients, from corporate enterprises to educational institutions, all seeking to enhance their digital presence through unique and interactive virtual experiences.

The Race Club Web3 Gaming​

For more information on Jeff Buesing and New Frontier Presents’ custom build services, visit New Frontier Presents or Jeff Buesing's Website.





Press Release PR Department New Frontier Presents info(at)newfrontierpresents.io