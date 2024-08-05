Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,717 in the last 365 days.

CodeMaker AI Recreates 90,000 Lines of Code with 91% similarity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeMaker AI has demonstrated the capability of its fine-tuned AI model to autonomously recreate a 90,000-line software library with 91% similarity to the original. CodeMaker AI system processed 3,251 files and generated 90,063 lines of code within just 1 hour and 42 minutes, at a total cost of $265.73. The generated artifact has been published on GitHub (source). Estimates based on the COCOMO model suggest that manually writing such code would take approximately 25 years.

This achievement was made possible through the development of a custom fine-tuning pipeline, enabling the AI model to be trained on an entire codebase. This allows users to fine-tune their own models, tailoring them to specific codebases, coding styles, and domain spaces.

The primary goal of this experiment was to validate the accuracy and reliability of the fine-tuned models. These models can now be applied across a range of feature sets, including automated code generation, code completion, and enhanced chat experiences, among others.

This development builds on previous experimentation conducted with smaller-scale Java codebases. Earlier efforts focused on recreating the implementation code of the open-source libraries Mockito (source) and JUnit (source).

CodeMaker AI, founded in March 2023 and based in Vancouver, BC, is a startup dedicated to providing innovative tools and automation solutions for software developers. The company's offerings focus on streamlining the writing, testing, and documentation of source code.

CodeMaker AI Inc.
Jakub Narloch
email: contact@codemaker.ai
website: https://codemaker.ai


Primary Logo

You just read:

CodeMaker AI Recreates 90,000 Lines of Code with 91% similarity

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more