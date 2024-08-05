Coface : Marcy Rathman joins the Board of Directors

COFACE SA: Marcy Rathman joins the Board of Directors

Paris, 5 August – 17.45

At its meeting on 5 August 2024, the Board of Directors of COFACE SA co-opted Marcy Rathman, Chief Environmental, Social and Governance Officer of Arch Capital Services LLC (Arch), as a non-independent director at the Board of Directors of COFACE SA.

She takes the place of Chris Hovey who leaves the Board of directors to focus on his other professional responsibilities within Arch.

There are no other changes to Coface's Board of Directors. It has 10 members, 6 women and 4 men, the majority (6) of whom are independent directors.

Biography

Marcy Rathman was promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Environmental, Social and Governance Officer of Arch Capital Services LLC in March 2022. She was initially named Senior Vice President, Chief ESG Officer in May 2019.

She joined Arch’s legal team in December of 2000 and served as an attorney for Arch for close to 20 years, supporting the General Counsel and many of Arch’s governance and compliance policies.

Marcy Rathman holds a B.A. from Tufts University and a law degree from Cardozo School of Law.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023/2024

(subject to change)

9M-2024 results: 5 November 2024 (after market close)

