Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2955 per share is payable August 27, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024, providing an annualized dividend of $1.182 per share.

This is Artesian’s 127th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian Water Company supplies 8.8 billion gallons of water per year through 1,470 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

