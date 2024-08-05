Northann Corp. is Relocating to South Carolina

ELK GROVE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp. (“Northann” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NCL), a company specializing in 3D printing and manufacturing solutions, is excited to announce its plan of relocation to move its global headquarters to 2251 Catawba River Road, Fort Lawn, South Carolina. This move supports the Company's expansion and enhances its operational capabilities.



The new facility includes industrial and manufacturing space designed to accommodate Northann’s growth and innovation initiatives. The relocation is scheduled to begin at the end of August 2024, and reflects Northann's long-term commitment to the Fort Lawn community. Additionally, the industrial campus can be expanded to 77 acres, providing ample room for future development.

Lin Li, CEO of Northann, stated, "This relocation marks a pivotal step in our strategic expansion. The new facility in Fort Lawn will enhance our production capacity, deepen our 'Made in USA' commitment, and enable us to better serve our customers with cutting-edge 3D printing solutions. It will also strengthen our 3D printing ecosystem, bringing more innovative and industry-leading products to our customers."

About Northann Corp: Northann is at the forefront of 3D printing technology, providing cutting-edge solutions for various industries. With a strong focus on innovation, the Company continues to push the boundaries of manufacturing and design, delivering high-quality products to its global customer base.

For more information, please visit www.northann.com .

