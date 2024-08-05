Wind Energy Market Size Expected to Reach USD 260.81 Bn by 2034

The wind energy market size is calculated at USD 98.74 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 260.81 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wind energy market size is predicted to increase from USD 89.60 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 260.81 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The wind energy market is driven by increasing environmental concerns, government initiatives, and research projects.



The wind energy market encompasses the development, production, and deployment of wind power technologies used to convert wind energy into electricity. Wind energy is a renewable energy source that produces power from the Earth's atmosphere and has a lower environmental impact than fossil fuel.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1444

Wind energy is increasing by 10 and is an important component of climate cane mitigation and sustainable growth plans in nations like India, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. The sun's heat naturally produces it, changes in the earth's surface and the planet's rotations. Wind energy is classified into two types: utility-scale wind projects, which account for 84 of total energy production in the United States, and offshore wind energy, which provides electricity near major cities.

Wind Energy Market Key Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the wind energy market with the largest market share of 43% in 2023.

North America is expected to be the most opportunistic during the forecast period.

By location, the offshore segment led the market in 2023.

By location, the onshore segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period.

By application, the utility segment has generated the highest market share in 2023.



Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific occupied more than 43% of the market share in 2023.

The Asia Pacific wind energy market size was USD 38.53 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 42.46 billion in 2024, and is projected to surpass around USD 112.15 billion by 2034, growing at a double-digit CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2034.





You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

The Asia-Pacific wind power industry has grown due to favorable government regulations, greater investment in wind power projects, and lower wind energy prices. This has resulted in greater wind energy adoption, which has a favorable effect on demand. However, the growing use of other energy sources, such as gas and solar power, may limit market development. Technological improvements and lower offshore wind turbine production costs are likely to generate possibilities for market participants. China controls the market, making it an attractive investment destination.

North America is expected to be the most opportunistic because of favorable government regulations, more investment in wind energy projects, and lower prices. As governments become increasingly worried about climate change, wind power is likely to gain market share in the area.

However, the growing use of alternative energy sources, such as gas-powered and solar power, may limit market development. Technological developments and lower manufacturing costs of offshore wind turbines give a chance to market players, with projects offering considerable prospects. The United States is predicted to be the largest market throughout the projection period.

For instance, in July 2024, Adani Green Energy's shares increased by about 2% following the successful completion of a 250 MW wind power project in Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat. Adani Renewable Energy Forty-One Ltd, a subsidiary, operates India's largest and one of the world's most powerful onshore wind turbines, each having a capacity of 5.2 MW.



Wind Energy Market Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Wind Energy Market Size in 2023 USD 89.60 Billion Wind Energy Market Size in 2024 USD 98.74 Billion Wind Energy Market Size by 2033 USD 260.81 Billion CAGR 10.2% from 2024 to 2034 Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Segments Covered Location, Application, Component and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Unlock the potential for future growth by requesting your personalized custom report Now! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1444

Wind Energy Market Segments Outlook:

Location Outlook

The offshore segment dominated the wind energy market in 2023. Offshore wind energy is a more effective way to generate power from wind blowing across the sea because of higher wind speeds, more consistency, and less physical interference from land or man-made things. Offshore wind turbines need fewer turbines to generate the same amount of electricity as onshore wind farms since they are further distant from the local population and may safeguard maritime environments.

Furthermore, offshore wind farms provide additional development areas since seas are ideal locations for large-scale, open-air wind farms, resulting in more clean, sustainable energy generation.

For instance, in July 2024, RWE and TotalEnergies teamed to build the OranjeWind offshore wind project in the Netherlands, which has a 795 MW installed capacity. The initiative intends to combine intermittent wind power supply with flexible energy consumption, hence improving grid stability.

The onshore segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. Wind turbines produce onshore wind energy on land, which is powered by air movement. These farms are often situated in less densely inhabited regions, making farming simpler. Onshore wind generation provides various advantages, including lower environmental impact, cost-effectiveness, faster construction and maintenance, and job development. It is one of the least expensive kinds of renewable energy, along with solar PV, and can assist in reducing power bills. Furthermore, onshore wind farms may be built rapidly and on a large scale, making maintenance costs low.

Application Outlook

The utility segment dominated the global wind energy market in 2023. Utility-scale Wind energy is a complex ecosystem that includes wind farms, transmission lines, stakeholders, and government legislation. Wind farms are enormous wind turbine installations that are carefully placed in areas with the best wind conditions, which are generally remote or offshore. Transporting produced power requires extensive transmission lines and substations. Stakeholders include developers, investors, regulators, and customers, all of whom play critical roles in the development, deployment, and use of wind energy.

In July 2024, Mississippi's first utility-scale wind farm, Delta Wind, contains the tallest onshore turbines in the United States. Despite initial doubts about viability, the project, which generated 184.5 megawatts of wind energy, would deliver clean, inexpensive power to 80,000 Mississippi homes each year.



Wind Energy Market Dynamics

Driver: Environmental benefits

Wind energy has various environmental benefits, including lowering carbon emissions, substituting fossil fuel electricity, and swiftly recouping energy spent on manufacturing and constructing turbines, boosting the growth of the wind energy market. It is a clean energy source that emits no pollutants or trash during operation.

Wind energy has global and national environmental advantages, as well as local consequences. In a favorable location, the energy needed to make and erect wind turbines can be repaid within six to eight months.

Restraint: Increasing material prices

Commodity inputs like copper, steel, and freight have a significant impact on wind project costs. Post-Covid supply chain concerns have raised input prices, worsened by legislative actions directed at renewable energy development. Although supply chain and cost inflation difficulties have subsided in 2023, expenses are still considerably higher than pre-Covid levels.

Orsted, for example, highlighted material supply chain concerns while abandoning previous wind projects and withdrawing from a Norwegian offshore wind partnership. The COVID-19 epidemic, supply chain instability, and the Ukraine war have disrupted global commodities markets, resulting in a 60% rise in earnings for commodity dealers to $115 billion in 2022. However, this has resulted in a 38% rise in wind turbine costs over the past two years.

Opportunity: Utility-scale wind turbine research with NWTC

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's National Wind Technology Center (NWTC) has played a key role in developing wind turbine components, systems, and modeling approaches, resulting in industry acceleration. The NWTC provides several test locations, dynamometers, onsite manufacturing tools, and structural validation capabilities. It complements the Department of Energy's Atmosphere to Electrons effort, which aims to cut wind energy costs by better understanding difficult physics.

NWTC's innovative research opens great opportunities for the wind energy market, which includes establishing the Simulator for Wind Farm Applications, employing a programmable grid interface test system to minimize certification testing times and costs, and researching offshore wind energy to better understand industry demands and implications.

Browse More Insights:

Wind Energy Market Top Companies

Vestas

Goldwind

Dongfang Electric Corporation

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.

Sinovel

GE Renewable

ENERCON GmbH

Nordex SE

Suzlon Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, China is utilizing its large offshore wind energy potential, notably in floating wind power projects, to offset the depletion of shallow sea resources since deep-sea potential is three times bigger than near-shore locations.



In July 2024, According to Inox Wind, a local OEM, long-term asset owners and corporations in India avoid dealing with Chinese wind turbines. The firm has had a great year, with India's largest single turbine deal, a 1.5GW order for its 3.3MW turbines, boosting its stock price.



In July 2024, Plenitude completed a 39 MW onshore wind farm in Calabria, Italy, using nine sophisticated turbines. The facility will create 84 GWh of power each year, enough for more than 30,000 families. This addition to Plenitude's renewable energy plant portfolio in Italy expands the company's current 1GW capacity.



Market Segmentation



By Location

Onshore

Offshore

By Application

Utility

Non-utility

By Component

Turbine

Support Structure

Electrical Infrastructure

Others

By Rating

≤ 2 MW

>2≤ 5 MW

>5≤ 8 MW

>8≤10 MW

>10≤ 12 MW

12 MW

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Key Points of Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

Chapter 5. COVID 19 Impact on Wind Energy Market

Chapter 6. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Global Wind Energy Market, By Location

Chapter 9. Global Wind Energy Market, By Application

Chapter 10. Global Wind Energy Market, By Component Type

Chapter 11. Global Wind Energy Market, By Rating Type

Chapter 12. Global Wind Energy Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

Chapter 14. Research Methodology

Chapter 15. Appendix

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1444

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: http://www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter