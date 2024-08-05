First-Year Medical Students Celebrate New Academic Year at Founders’ Day

The incoming class of 2024 donned their white coats for the first time at this year’s Founders’ Day ceremony on August 2 at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago. Photo by Nathan Mandell.

First-year medical students donned their white coats for the first time and marked the official start to the academic year at Founders’ Day on August 2 at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago.

The annual celebration honors Feinberg’s founders and welcomes a new class of medical students to campus.

“No one in my family is in medicine, so putting the coat on for the first time meant a lot to me,” said Ellen Li, a first-year student in the Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP). “It felt like a weight of responsibility, but also a joy of the future – not knowing where my path might go, but feeling that I have a responsibility to help others. That’s something I’ve wanted for my whole life.”

After experiencing injuries during her time as a student-athlete at Brown University, Li took an interest in combining research and medical practice to prevent sports-related injuries, she said.

“As I got further into the field of medicine, I realized that injury prevention could take many roles, but it was the person that I wanted to help that meant the most to me,” Li said.

Eric G. Neilson, MD, vice president for Medical Affairs and Lewis Landsberg Dean, addressed the students, reminding them of the legacy of Feinberg’s many distinguished physicians and scientists.

Photo by Nathan Mandell.

“You have opened a new portal to your life’s work that focuses on medicine and science very few are privileged to enter,” Neilson said. “There are a myriad of exciting times ahead for you, not the least of which is working in a medical center teeming with world-class hospitals.”

Kathleen Hagerty, PhD, provost of Northwestern University, reminded the 140 members of the incoming class of 2024 to be proud of their accomplishments so far and continue their hard work in the future.

“We have all witnessed firsthand the critical importance of both scientific discovery and compassionate care. You have chosen the very best place to learn about both of these critical aspects of medicine as you embark on the next exciting chapter of your educational journey,” Hagerty said. “Remember, you did not get here by chance. You have excelled in the classroom, clearing incredible academic standards to be here today.”

This year’s Founders’ Day address was delivered by Stephanie Eisenbarth, MD, PhD, chief of allergy and immunology and director of the Center for Human Immunobiology.

Photo by Nathan Mandell.

Eisenbarth touched on her journey to becoming a physician-scientist, encouraging the students to follow their own path and always strive to find ways to improve patient care.

“There is a lot more to medicine than taking care of people who need your help. Master clinicians integrate incredible amounts of data and knowledge to identify a diagnosis and treatment plan,” Eisenbarth said.

Marianne Green, MD, vice dean for Education and the Raymond H. Curry, MD, Professor of Medical Education, led the white coat ceremony, during which second-year medical students helped first-year students put on their crisp white coats for the first time.

Photo by Nathan Mandell.

“It’s a day that makes you think about the fact that so many of my peers here come in with so many different experiences and backgrounds, but once you put these on, we all come under the same mission that we’re on,” said Rahul Burra, a first-year medical student. “I’m excited to embark on this journey with them and see everyone grow.”

Together, with their white coats donned, first-year students then recited the Declaration of Geneva, the modern incarnation of the ancient Greek Hippocratic Oath.

Photo by Nathan Mandell.

“It was honestly a surreal feeling putting it on for the first time. It’s something you always think about when you dream of becoming a physician,” said Ahmed Mahdi, a first-year medical student. “Finally being able to put that white coat on with my name on it, with the stethoscope around my neck… it signifies the journey I’m going to be taking on for the rest of my life.”

Following the ceremony, Feinberg students, faculty and guests gathered to celebrate at the Founders’ Day reception, sponsored by the Feinberg Medical Alumni Association.