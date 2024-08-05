Government congratulates Dr John Kani for being honoured with the Order of the British Empire

Government congratulates Dr John Kani, South Africa’s veteran actor, director and playwright, for being honoured with the esteemed Order of the British Empire (OBE) by His Majesty King Charles III. Dr Kani’s award for “services to drama” acknowledges his extraordinary contributions to the arts in South Africa and internationally.

The Order of the British Empire is one of the most prestigious honours awarded by the United Kingdom, it recognises individuals for their outstanding achievements and service across various fields, such as the arts, sciences, charitable work, and public service. For Dr Kani, this recognition is a reflection of his lifelong commitment to the arts and his unwavering pursuit of cultural expression through drama.

Dr Kani’s recognition with the OBE speaks to his remarkable talent and the outstanding work he has put into drama and theatre. This acknowledgement is also a celebration of South African excellence on the global stage. His career, spanning decades, has not only shaped the landscape of South African theatre but has also brought the richness of our cultural heritage to the world. Dr Kani’s honour serves as a reminder of the power of the arts to bridge divides, inspire change, and bring global recognition to the talents and stories of our nation.

Government and the people of South Africa celebrate this achievement with Dr Kani as his contribution has not only enriched the South African culture but has also resonated with audiences worldwide. The nation is proud to see one of its own bestowed with such a respected Order.

