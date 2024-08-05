Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,073 in the last 365 days.

Government congratulates Dr John Kani for being honoured with the Order of the British Empire

Government congratulates Dr John Kani, South Africa’s veteran actor, director and playwright, for being honoured with the esteemed Order of the British Empire (OBE) by His Majesty King Charles III. Dr Kani’s award for “services to drama” acknowledges his extraordinary contributions to the arts in South Africa and internationally.

The Order of the British Empire is one of the most prestigious honours awarded by the United Kingdom, it recognises individuals for their outstanding achievements and service across various fields, such as the arts, sciences, charitable work, and public service. For Dr Kani, this recognition is a reflection of his lifelong commitment to the arts and his unwavering pursuit of cultural expression through drama.

Dr Kani’s recognition with the OBE speaks to his remarkable talent and the outstanding work he has put into drama and theatre. This acknowledgement is also a celebration of South African excellence on the global stage. His career, spanning decades, has not only shaped the landscape of South African theatre but has also brought the richness of our cultural heritage to the world. Dr Kani’s honour serves as a reminder of the power of the arts to bridge divides, inspire change, and bring global recognition to the talents and stories of our nation.

Government and the people of South Africa celebrate this achievement with Dr Kani as his contribution has not only enriched the South African culture but has also resonated with audiences worldwide. The nation is proud to see one of its own bestowed with such a respected Order.

Enquiries:
Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 653 7485

 

You just read:

Government congratulates Dr John Kani for being honoured with the Order of the British Empire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more