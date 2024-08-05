Despite Backlash Against DEI, Most US Workers Remain Committed

Support has dipped slightly since 2021, but over 75% still want their companies to combat racism

Washington, D.C., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than three-quarters of US workers say they are committed to helping their employers fight racism and injustice, and almost 80% say it is important for their company to be an inclusive organization. These are findings from a new national survey of 3,000 hourly to executive employees of large US businesses conducted by DEI and talent strategy firm Seramount.

“Many companies launched concerted DEI initiatives, especially in recent years, and employees’ support for these efforts remains high,” said Subha Barry, President of Seramount. “It is remarkable that employee support for corporate DEI policies and programs has stayed strong despite efforts by some to marginalize or eliminate all things DEI-related.”

Support for helping their employers fight racism and injustice broadly within their companies is still robust (76%) but declined from 83% in a Seramount survey conducted in 2021, on the first anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. In the new survey, support is highest among executives (90%) and lowest (69%) among hourly workers. Responses varied little by race or ethnicity.

“DEI backlash does not just imperil employees subjected to racism but anyone who faces barriers to participating fully in our organizations and the broader economy,” said Shane Lloyd, Chief Diversity Officer at advisory, tax, and assurance firm Baker Tilly, the lead survey sponsor. “This research elucidates that almost everyone, regardless of geography, political affiliation, race, or ethnicity, deeply cares about fostering workplaces where anyone can thrive. We must hold steadfast to that goal.”

The survey suggests some progress, including greater recognition of the challenge, in recent years. Seventy percent of Black/African American employees say direct managers at their companies do a good job engaging people who are different from them, compared to survey results in 2021, when 65% of Black/African American employees said their direct managers did a good job in this area. Among all other ethnic groups, however, the percentage of employees who see their direct managers engaging well with different people has decreased since 2021. For example, in 2021, 74% of white employees said direct managers at their companies did a good job engaging people who are different from them. That number dropped to 68% in 2024.

To help companies prioritize initiatives, Seramount also asked a series of questions to gauge whether employees think their workplace is inclusive and engages employees equally without bias, exclusion, or microaggression.

Employees of two or more races report the highest levels of experiencing bias at work (42%), followed by Blacks/African Americans (36%), Asians (33%), Hispanics/Latines (32%), and Whites (27%). Asians report the greatest increase in bias, up from 19% in 2021.

Two-thirds of workers have experienced microaggression at work, including 54% who say they are seen as less competent or valued than other workers and 32% who say they are not fully included in activities, such as high-profile projects, important meetings, or office social events.

Barely a quarter (24%) of employees say they always feel psychologically safe at work. Just 38% say they usually feel safe, and 8% never feel psychologically safe on the job. Feeling psychologically safe at work is highly correlated with feelings of inclusiveness in the workplace.

“While many companies have sustained their progress with DEI in the past three years, there is significant work still to be done,” Barry continued. “The good news is that employees, for the most part, are more aware of inequities and remain committed to DEI efforts.”

Methodology

This survey was conducted in May 2024 among more than 1,600 white-collar employees and more than 1,300 frontline workers at companies with 500 or more employees. Employees represent a mix of industries, job levels, and tenure. They are nationally representative of the US population in terms of race, ethnicity, gender, geography, and other demographics.

About Seramount

