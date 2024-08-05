Industrial Enzyme Market Surges to USD 12.73 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 6.54% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The industrial enzyme market is driven by increasing demand in the food & beverage, biofuel, and detergent industries, thanks to their efficiency in catalyzing biochemical reactions. Advancements in biotechnology and a shift towards sustainable processes further boost growth. However, high production costs and regulatory hurdles can restrain market expansion. Additionally, the market faces challenges from synthetic enzyme alternatives and fluctuating raw material prices, impacting overall growth.

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Enzyme Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 7.67 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.73 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Industrial Enzyme Market Size"

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Novozymes, DuPont, DSM, BASF, AB Enzymes, Amano Enzyme Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group, Roquette Frères, Enzyme Development Corporation. SEGMENTS COVERED Type, Application, & Geography

Industrial Enzyme Market Overview

Increasing Demand in Food & Beverage Industry: The Industrial Enzyme Market is witnessing strong growth as a result of the increasing demand for processed and convenient foods. Enzymes play a crucial role in improving the quality, texture, and shelf life of food, which has led to their widespread use in the food processing industry. The increase in demand directly leads to the expansion of the market and improved profitability.

Advancements in Biotechnology: Exciting developments in biotechnology are transforming the Industrial Enzyme Market. Advancements in enzyme engineering and production techniques are enhancing the efficiency and affordability of enzymes. The advancements in technology are driving the expansion of the market by allowing for wider implementation in different sectors.

Shift Towards Sustainable Processes: The growing emphasis on sustainability is a major factor influencing the Industrial Enzyme Market. Enzymes facilitate environmentally conscious industrial processes by minimizing the need for chemicals and reducing waste. The increasing focus on environmentally-friendly technologies and sustainable manufacturing practices is driving market demand and growth.

High Production Costs: The Industrial Enzyme Market faces a major hurdle with the considerable expenses involved in production. The intricacy of enzyme production and purification processes results in increased expenses, which in turn affects pricing strategies. This limitation can impede the expansion of the market as it restricts the affordability and availability of industrial enzymes.

Regulatory Hurdles: Regulatory hurdles pose a significant challenge in the Industrial Enzyme Market. Strict regulations and lengthy approval processes for enzyme applications can cause significant delays in product launches and result in higher compliance costs. These challenges can hinder market growth by creating obstacles to entering and expanding.

Competition from Synthetic Alternatives

There is fierce competition in the Industrial Enzyme Market from synthetic enzyme alternatives. These synthetic alternatives provide cost advantages and reliable performance, posing a threat to the dominance of natural enzymes in the market. The intense competition in the market can limit the growth of the industry by affecting the demand for conventional industrial enzymes.

Geographic Dominance:

North America is a leading player in the Industrial Enzyme Market, thanks to its thriving biotechnology sector and strong demand from the food and beverage and biofuel industries. Europe closely monitors the progress, motivated by strict environmental regulations that encourage the adoption of sustainable practices. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a significant rise, with a growing focus on industrial development and the widespread use of enzymes across multiple industries. The strong presence in these key regions has a significant impact on market growth, as it drives the allocation of research funding, regulatory frameworks, and investment towards these areas.

Industrial Enzyme Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Novozymes, DuPont, DSM, BASF, AB Enzymes, Amano Enzyme Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group, Roquette Frères, Enzyme Development Corporation. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Industrial Enzyme Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Industrial Enzyme Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Industrial Enzyme Market into Type, Application, And Geography.

Industrial Enzyme Market, by Type Amylases Cellulases Proteases



Industrial Enzyme Market, by Application Food & Beverage Cleaning Agents Textiles Animal Feed Pulp and Paper



Industrial Enzyme Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



