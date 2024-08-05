UTV Rollover Crash with Injury

CONTACT:

August 5, 2024

Cambridge, NH – On the evening of Saturday, August 3, 2024, an operator sustained serious injuries after the UTV he was operating rolled over in a gravel pit off the West Black Cambridge Mountain Trail in Cambridge.

It was determined that at approximately 5:00 p.m., Jordan Marvel, 24, of Taunton, MA, lost control after rapidly accelerating while making a right turn in a gravel pit, also known as a donut, adjacent to the trail. As Marvel spun around while accelerating, the UTV rolled onto its side and he subsequently sustained serious injuries.

Immediate aid was rendered by Marvel’s companions and bystanders that were in the area at the time of the crash. A 911 call was placed requesting medical assistance, and those on scene collectively were able to stabilize the injury while awaiting the arrival of medical personnel.

A response from Errol Rescue, Coos County Sheriffs, and Conservation Officers began. Ultimately those responding were able to navigate directly to the scene. Marvel was immediately transported from the scene by ambulance. Based on the injuries he sustained, a DHART helicopter was requested, and Marvel was subsequently transported by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of his injuries.

This rollover crash remains under investigation, and Conservation Officers believe there were multiple factors present in this crash, such as operating off the designated trail, reckless operation, and possible driver impairment.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV enthusiasts that operating an OHRV on trails while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs holds the same consequences as driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while on a public way. Furthermore, that no OHRV operator shall transport, carry, possess, or have any liquor or beverage while seated on or within the passenger area of any OHRV except in the original container and with the seal unbroken.