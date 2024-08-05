How to treat common summer injuries

Summertime is a fun time in Chicago, but the weather also brings the potential for seasonal ailments and injuries.

Minor ones can often be treated at home, said Urgent Care Medical Director Anwar Isabell, MD*.

Still, there are times when visiting an urgent care clinic — which provides same-day treatment for non-life-threatening issues such as colds, cuts and sprains — is necessary. A more serious injury may require treatment at an emergency department.

UChicago Medicine has urgent care sites in Dearborn Station, Homewood and River East, all open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and all major federal holidays.

Isabell and UChicago Medicine Medical Group family medicine physician Christa Harlin-Egan, MD, explained how to handle common summer injuries, and when to see a doctor for help.

See the infographic below for more: