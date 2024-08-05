Submit Release
How to treat common summer injuries

Summertime is a fun time in Chicago, but the weather also brings the potential for seasonal ailments and injuries.

Minor ones can often be treated at home, said Urgent Care Medical Director Anwar Isabell, MD*.

Still, there are times when visiting an urgent care clinic — which provides same-day treatment for non-life-threatening issues such as colds, cuts and sprains — is necessary. A more serious injury may require treatment at an emergency department.

UChicago Medicine has urgent care sites in Dearborn Station, Homewood and River East, all open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and all major federal holidays.

Isabell and UChicago Medicine Medical Group family medicine physician Christa Harlin-Egan, MD, explained how to handle common summer injuries, and when to see a doctor for help.

See the infographic below for more:

* Anwar Isabell, MD, and Christa Harlin-Egan, MD, are UChicago Medicine Medical Group providers. UChicago Medicine Medical Group is comprised of UCM Care Network Medical Group, Inc. and Primary Healthcare Associates, S.C. UChicago Medicine Medical Group providers are not employees or agents of The University of Chicago Medical Center, The University of Chicago, UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial, UChicago Medicine Dearborn Station, UChicago Medicine Medical Group - Homewood, or UChicago Medicine River East.

