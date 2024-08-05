PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 5, 2024 Cayetano pushes grassroots sports programs after Yulo's Olympic feat Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday joined the nation in celebrating Carlos Yulo's twin gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, highlighting it as a critical opportunity for the country to advance its sports development initiatives. "Congratulations and thank you Carlos Yulo for bringing more glory and honor to the Philippines... A medal for the Philippines through God's grace!" the senator wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday night after Yulo's gold medal performance in the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Floor Exercise. "Your journey from the playgrounds of Malate to the Olympic stadium in Paris is a true inspiration for every Filipino. Along the way you have shown what sacrifice, commitment, and the Filipino spirit can achieve," he added. Cayetano's praise continued the following night, August 4, after Yulo reigned in the Men's Vault competition. "Praise God! Caloy honors the whole country again! The entire nation is proud of you and your historic performance!" the long-time sports enthusiast and lawmaker wrote on Sunday night. In light of Yulo's achievements, Cayetano emphasized the urgent need to enhance grassroots sports development in the country, noting that the two-time gold medalist gymnast started training at the age of seven. "We really need to revitalize our grassroots sports program. The next generation of Carlos Yulos are out there, pero mag-uumpisa 'yan with our schools and communities rallying behind their local sports programs," he said. In 2019 when Cayetano chaired the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), he commended the huge potential of young and upcoming athletes and vouched to support them in any way, among them Carlos Yulo. "We celebrate sports, but we also celebrate our people... All of you athletes who inspired us make us proud. Do not underestimate the impact you have made in our lives," he said at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. "Today we are better people because of you," he then added. Cayetano, itinulak ang grassroots sports program matapos ang dalawang gold medal ni Yulo sa Olympics Nakiisa si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa pagdiriwang ng bansa sa pagkamit ni Carlos Yulo ng dalawang gintong medalya sa 2024 Paris Olympics, sabay pagbibigay-diin na isa itong magandang pagkakataon para isulong ang mga sports development initiatives ng bansa. "Congratulations and thank you Carlos Yulo for bringing more glory and honor to the Philippines... A medal for the Philippines through God's grace!" sinulat ng senador sa kanyang Facebook page nitong Sabado ng gabi pagkatapos manalo si Yulo ng gold medal para sa performance niya sa Artistic Gymnastics Men's Floor Exercise. "Your journey from the playgrounds of Malate to the Olympic stadium in Paris is a true inspiration for every Filipino. Along the way you have shown what sacrifice, commitment, and the Filipino spirit can achieve," dagdag niya. Nagpatuloy ang papuri ni Cayetano ng sumunod na gabi, Agosto 4, matapos muling manalo si Yulo sa kompetisyon ng Men's Vault. "Praise God! Caloy honors the whole country again! The entire nation is proud of you and your historic performance!" sulat ng mambabatas at sports enthusiast nitong Linggo ng gabi. Binigyang-diin ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan na pahusayin ang grassroots sports development sa bansa dahil aniyay dito nagsimula si Yulo tungo sa kanyang twin Olympic gold medals. "We really need to revitalize our grassroots sports program. The next generation of Carlos Yulos are out there, pero mag-uumpisa 'yan with our schools and communities rallying behind their local sports programs," aniya. Noong 2019 nang pamunuan ni Cayetano ang Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), pinuri niya ang malaking potensyal ng mga kabataan at aspiring athletes - kabilang si Carlos Yulo - at tiniyak na suportahan sila sa anumang paraan. "We celebrate sports, but we also celebrate our people... All of you athletes who inspired us make us proud. Do not underestimate the impact you have made in our lives," sabi ni Cayetano sa kanyang talumpati sa closing ceremony ng 2019 Southeast Asian Games. "Today we are better people because of you," dagdag niya.