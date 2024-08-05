The Kulpa Foundation Introduces the Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls

COHASSET, MA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kulpa Foundation, a dedicated advocate for educational and athletic advancement, is proud to announce the establishment of the Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls. This scholarship, named in honor of Melissa Kulpa, an All-American Division 1 lacrosse player from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, aims to empower young women in lacrosse who face financial barriers, fostering their educational and athletic aspirations.

The Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls offers an annual scholarship valued at up to $1,000. This financial support is intended to alleviate the burden of educational expenses and encourage young women to pursue their lacrosse careers while furthering their education.

Female high school lacrosse players planning to compete at the collegiate level are eligible for the Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls. Applicants must demonstrate financial need and maintain academic good standing to qualify for consideration.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting young women in pursuing their educational and athletic dreams,” shared Jason Kulpa, Co-founder of The Kulpa Foundation. “Melissa's legacy as an exceptional athlete and scholar inspires us to empower the next generation of female lacrosse players, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder their paths to success.”

Interested applicants for the Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls can find detailed application instructions and eligibility requirements on The Kulpa Foundation's scholarship website: https://www.kulpa.org. The application process will include submitting documentation demonstrating financial need, academic standing, and a passion for lacrosse.

About The Kulpa Foundation

The Kulpa Foundation, founded by Jason and Melissa Kulpa in 2024, alleviates financial burdens for families facing medical crises. Inspired by Jason Kulpa's father's battle with cancer and Melissa's athletic journey, the foundation offers grants, scholarships, and support, promoting accessible healthcare and empowerment through education and sports.