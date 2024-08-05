Normalyze Customers Take Center Stage at Black Hat USA 2024 to Share DSPM Use Cases and Best Practices

Focus on DSPM for AI, Continuous Compliance, Data Access Governance, Reduction of Abandoned Data Attack Surface

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normalyze, the leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), is set to make a significant impact at Black Hat (booth #1874) with a robust lineup of customer-led sessions, live demonstrations, and insightful presentations. Attendees will gain firsthand knowledge of how Normalyze’s Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solutions are transforming data security practices across industries.



Highlights of our presence at Black Hat USA 2024 include:

Expert Sessions: Stop by the Normalyze theater to hear real-world stories from security and data leaders. For a detailed schedule, please visit our Black Hat event page . Here are just some of the sessions planned:

Turning DSPM Strategy into a Reality : Toby Foss, Senior Director of Information Security at Informatica, shares how his team uses automation to discover and manage structured and unstructured data across the cloud, including shadow and abandoned data stores.

: Toby Foss, Senior Director of Information Security at Informatica, shares how his team uses automation to discover and manage structured and unstructured data across the cloud, including shadow and abandoned data stores. Data Security and Zero Trust : Matt Murphy, Cybersecurity Architect at Beyond Finance, discusses his experience at the intersection of business transformation and data security and how data security is a key component of any Zero Trust architecture.

: Matt Murphy, Cybersecurity Architect at Beyond Finance, discusses his experience at the intersection of business transformation and data security and how data security is a key component of any Zero Trust architecture. Today’s CISO and the Cloud Data Conundrum : Brett Price, Lead Cybersecurity Consultant at AccessIT Group, describes how he identifies where data is stored and processed and who has access to it, which is far more challenging since the adoption of the cloud.

: Brett Price, Lead Cybersecurity Consultant at AccessIT Group, describes how he identifies where data is stored and processed and who has access to it, which is far more challenging since the adoption of the cloud. The CISO Journey from FOFO to FOMO : CISO advisor Renee Guttman and Normalyze CTO and co-founder Ravi Ithal discuss the evolving role of the CISO in managing enterprise risks.

: CISO advisor Renee Guttman and Normalyze CTO and co-founder Ravi Ithal discuss the evolving role of the CISO in managing enterprise risks. Securing Large Language Models (LLMs) : Ravi Ithal, CTO & Co-founder of Normalyze, explains how to ensure LLMs are not trained on sensitive or biased data.

: Ravi Ithal, CTO & Co-founder of Normalyze, explains how to ensure LLMs are not trained on sensitive or biased data. Avoiding Critical Data Surprises at Informatica : Venkat Valleru from Informatica describes how he avoids surprises around critical data through accurate and efficient scanning, classifications, and AI-enabled workflows.

: Venkat Valleru from Informatica describes how he avoids surprises around critical data through accurate and efficient scanning, classifications, and AI-enabled workflows. Managing the Data Lifecycle with the Normalyze DSPM Solution : Fuli Chavez, Principal Information Security Engineer, provides an integrated perspective on managing and protecting data from creation to destruction.

: Fuli Chavez, Principal Information Security Engineer, provides an integrated perspective on managing and protecting data from creation to destruction. Data Defense in the Public Cloud: Abhinav Singh, Security Researcher at Normalyze, dives into techniques for securing hybrid multi-cloud and on-premises environments.

Meet Product Team, Executives and Partners: Step into the whisper suite, located in the Exhibitor Hall, and get a preview of the Normalyze 2024-2025 roadmap, get answers and advice from our Product and Security teams, and connect with our executive team and partners. To get a private session booked, please visit the Black Hat event page .

Live Demonstrations: Ask your toughest data security questions to our SE team who will explain how Normalyze enables AI, secures data lakes, eliminates duplicate and abandoned data, and provides visibility into attack paths to critical data.

Book Signing: Normalyze is also distributing autographed copies of the new DSPM for Dummies guide. Find out dates and time by visiting the Black Hat event page or stop by booth # 1874.

About Normalyze

Normalyze is the pioneer in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organizations to effectively secure data at scale across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. Normalyze fills the security gaps created by complex data landscapes, data lakes, shadow data and Generative AI by accurately and quickly discovering, classifying and visualizing the total data attack surface. With Normalyze, data and security teams can quantify risks and prioritize remediation plans to prevent data breaches, enforce least privilege access to sensitive data, optimize data storage and leverage AI for business.

Founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba, and backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures, Normalyze holds 14 patents in data security and is used by global organizations including Albertsons, Snowflake, Informatica and many others.

For more information, please visit normalyze.ai .

