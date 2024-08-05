Thumzup® to Host Poker Run in Partnership with Bartels' Harley-Davidson and The Company on August 10, 2024

Event will bring together hundreds of bikers for a day of adventure and community

Participants can earn up to $90 in cash rewards by posting about their experiences on Instagram via the Thumzup app

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce an exciting new event taking place on August 10, 2024 in partnership with Bartels' Harley-Davidson and the local biker club The Company. This unique event, called a “Poker Run” by participants, will begin in Marina del Rey, CA, and take participants across the Westside to seven Thumzup advertiser locations. The event promises to bring together hundreds of bikers for a day of adventure and community.

“We are excited to partner with Bartels' Harley-Davidson and The Company for this incredible event,” said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “This poker run will bring together the biking community for a day of fun and camaraderie and will also highlight the power of social media engagement, all while supporting local businesses.”

Event Details:

Date and Time: August 10th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM PT.

August 10th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM PT. Starting Point: Bartels' Harley-Davidson in Marina del Rey, where participants will register and receive a map to their destinations. Attendees can also enjoy product samples and giveaways from Hi Five Energy and Soda Bossa, who will have booths set up at the starting point.

Bartels' Harley-Davidson in Marina del Rey, where participants will register and receive a map to their destinations. Attendees can also enjoy product samples and giveaways from Hi Five Energy and Soda Bossa, who will have booths set up at the starting point. Route: From Bartels, bikers will navigate to The Shack in Playa del Rey, The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co., Baby Blues BBQ, Proteus, Dolcenero Gelato, and Avy’s Ribs

From Bartels, bikers will navigate to The Shack in Playa del Rey, The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co., Baby Blues BBQ, Proteus, Dolcenero Gelato, and Avy’s Ribs Participation: Bikers will collect a playing card at each stop, assembling their poker hands for a chance to win a prize upon returning to Bartels' Harley-Davidson.

Bikers will collect a playing card at each stop, assembling their poker hands for a chance to win a prize upon returning to Bartels' Harley-Davidson. Winning Prize: The participants with the top three valuable poker hands will win a surprise gift. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner.



Throughout the event, participants can earn cash rewards up to $90 by posting about their experiences at each business on Instagram through the Thumzup app.

“Our mission at Thumzup is to create meaningful connections between people and businesses through authentic social media interactions,” Steele continued. “This event exemplifies that mission by bringing together a passionate community while promoting local businesses.”

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other major cash apps for approved posts.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

