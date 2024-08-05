Trex Introduces New All-In-One Railing Post Kits

Budget-friendly post sleeve, cap and skirt packages make railing selection and installation a breeze

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living up to its tagline of engineering what’s next in outdoor living, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and railing, and a leading brand of outdoor living products, has introduced All-In-One Post Kits for its Trex Select® and Trex Enhance® railing. Designed to simplify the railing purchase and installation process, these budget-friendly kits come complete with a composite post sleeve, post cap and post skirt packaged together.



“Our mission is to make it as easy as possible for homeowners to have the decks of their dreams,” said Leslie Adkins, group vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company. “These new railing post kits do just that by saving customers time and making the improved aesthetics and performance of Trex railing more affordable and accessible to homeowners who might otherwise choose wood or vinyl railing.”

Priced to compete with vinyl railing, the new All-In-One Post Kits come in Trex’s Classic White finish and include composite post sleeves, post caps and post skirts packaged together for easy ordering, shipping and stocking. The kits also facilitate easy installation with post sleeves that slide seamlessly over any 4-inch by 4-inch structural post to form a solid anchor. Combined with the coordinating skirt and cap, the components deliver a clean, finished rail post look.

The Enhance Kit comes in a standard 48” railing height while the Select Kit is available in 40”, 48” or 54” heights, allowing customers to use components as-is or trim as needed for a cost-effective installation. In both cases, railing kits and brackets are sold separately.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our customers a more attractive and durable alternative to vinyl and wood at a similarly appealing price point,” added Adkins. “These strategic additions to our railing portfolio underscore our dedication to providing high-performance, low-maintenance and aesthetically pleasing solutions across all budget levels.”

Like all Trex decking and railing, the new All-In-One Post Kits are easy to maintain with no painting or staining required. Proudly made in the U.S.A, the kits are backed by a 25-year Limited Residential Warranty.

To learn more about the new All-In-One Railing Post Kits, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024). The company was also recently included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024, named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

