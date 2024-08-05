GuideOne Insurance Names Travis Sheets Senior Vice President & General Counsel

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance Company (“GuideOne” or the “Company”), a trusted provider of property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions, today announced the appointment of Travis Sheets as senior vice president and general counsel. Sheets brings nearly two decades of experience as a strategic business advisor guiding complex transactions and a diverse range of legal perspectives, including oversight of legal, compliance, risk management and investor relations.

As GuideOne’s general counsel, Sheets will be responsible for corporate strategic and tactical legal initiatives, overseeing a broad range of corporate governance and legal functions, including regulatory compliance. Additionally, Sheets will provide legal advice supporting the Company’s strategic objectives while leading its legal team and outside counsel.

“Travis is a skilled advisor and creative problem solver with demonstrated success leading business and complex legal projects,” said GuideOne President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Cadematori. “GuideOne is fortunate to have him join our senior leadership team.”

Previously, Sheets served as chief legal officer for BH Companies. He also served as vice president and deputy general counsel for American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and senior counsel for HNI Corporation.

Sheets earned a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in business administration and economics from Austin College.

