iCrowdNewswire Launches Paid Media Release Integrating GlobeNewswire’s Industry-Leading Distribution Network with Google AdSense Advertising

iCrowdNewswire introduces the Paid Media Release bringing together the power of Google advertising to provide verified impressions/views and drive traffic to press releases – with the industry-leading distribution of Notified’s GlobeNewswire in one, easy-to-launch press release distribution solution. In this product, iCrowd will produce banners with press release headlines and publish them in high traffic pages of premium news websites, globally. Users can choose curated industry lists with over one thousand leading websites in 26 countries.

Miami, Florida, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCrowdNewswire introduces the Paid Media ReleaseSM bringing together the power of Google advertising to provide verified impressions/views and drive traffic to press releases – with the industry-leading distribution of Notified’s GlobeNewswire in one, easy-to-launch press release distribution solution. In this product, iCrowd will produce banners with press release headlines and publish them in high traffic pages of premium news websites, globally. Users can choose curated industry lists with over one thousand leading websites in 26 countries.

As part of this solution, these press releases will be published and distributed by GlobeNewswire – relied upon by more than 10,000 customers, from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world’s most recognizable brands, to drive visibility and engagement. Google advertising performance is tracked by Google Analytics, and the GlobeNewswire distribution is tracked by the company’s sophisticated, built-in analytics and reporting capabilities.

“We begin with the industry-leading press release distribution from GlobeNewswire, with extensive reach across websites, media and news outlets – then add paid media targeting to drive audiences directly to press releases”, commented Hector Botero, Founder of iCrowdNewswire. “The combined power of Google ads and GlobeNewswire in a truly global product delivers the industry’s most advanced distribution solution.”

This product is now available on iCrowdNewswire’s website, which includes an easy-to-use interface – requiring four clicks to launch both Google ads and GlobeNewswire distribution. The product is offered for one flat fee of $700 per release with no word overages, logo charges, membership fees or additional costs per image.

Product includes:

Google AdSense

Google AdSense Advertising: Guaranteed minimum 50,000 Customizable Headline impressions on major premium, financial, other industry specific media. Users can select up to one million headline views.

Banner ads: 7 different size-exclusive custom ad banners featuring the release headline and link to full release.

Global reach: AI translations in 9 languages with website placement.

Voice distribution: Distribution through Amazon Alexa digital assistants available on over one hundred million devices globally.

GlobeNewswire by notified



GlobeNewswire is one of the world’s largest newswire distribution networks, securely and reliably delivering mission critical communications on behalf of over 10,000 global clients – from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

Founded in 1998, GlobeNewswire distributes press releases in 158 countries and 35 local languages to help clients drive visibility and engagement across audiences, and increase brand awareness and earned media with targeted press release distribution.

iCrowdNewswire

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Distribution to Newswires & Databases

Editorial Tools and 7/24 Submission Support

Unlimited Multimedia Attachments

Inclusion in Google News

Master Distribution Report

About iCrowdNewswire

Since its inception the mission at iCrowdNewswire has been “true” innovation in press release distribution. In 2018 iCrowdNewswire began working with Google to adapt the world’s leading AI driven advertising technologies for press release distribution resulting in a process that provides verified and quantified paid media views/impressions on premium pages of leading digital publications worldwide. Press release issuers can choose from 50,000 to one million impressions of custom created banners with only one headline linked to the full press release or URL of their choice. The partnership with Notified for the first time allows the iCrowd Google ad driven distribution to be combined with the leading tier-one newswire distribution resulting in a major innovation in the industry. And the headline views are measured by Google Analytics. Version 1.0 offers over one thousand premium web sites in 26 countries available through curated industry lists. iCrowdNewswire’s technology also drives the LexisNexis press release service Nexis Newswire and distribution partners around the globe including Medianet (Australia), PA Media (UK), NewsVoir (India) and Media OutReach (Asia).

For more information or to schedule a demo click here…

Attachment

Hector Botero hbotero@icrowdnewswire.com Cell: 305 458-7885