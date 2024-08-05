Taboola Integrates DoubleVerify’s Authentic Marketplace Solution, Giving Brands a More Granular Way to Customize Brand Safety; Offering Marks Partnership Expansion with DoubleVerify

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced its adoption of DV Authentic Marketplace, a pre-bid activation solution from DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics.

Since 2021, Taboola’s advertiser partners have had access to DV’s standard brand suitability and ready-to-use pre-bid segments, allowing for control over the quality of where their ads are placed.

Now, with the integration of DV Authentic Marketplace, Taboola advertisers can experience the benefits of DV Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) on the platform. Advertisers are able to go beyond standard categories and keyword blocklists – enabling customized protection that helps advertisers avoid unsafe and unsuitable content before placing a bid.

With DV Authentic Marketplace, Taboola advertisers can import their custom brand safety and suitability settings from across their entire media mixes into Taboola campaigns. This allows for campaigns that run on Taboola to adhere to the same brand safety preferences a brand has across all of its buys.

The integration of DV Authentic Marketplace comes on the heels of Taboola’s recent recertification for the Brand Safety Certified Seal from Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), which certifies that Taboola’s operations meet not just the leading industry standards in brand safety, but also the best-in-class practices on a global level. Additionally, Taboola has numerous brand safety certifications and partnerships empowering advertisers to spend with confidence on Taboola, ensuring ads run on trusted publisher sites.

"We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with Taboola with the integration of DV Authentic Marketplace, giving brands confidence that their ad investments are matched with the appropriate content environment, leading to enhanced performance," stated Steven Woolway, EVP of Business Development at DoubleVerify. "This expansion of DV Authentic Brand Suitability contributes to a more robust digital landscape while protecting brand reputation.”

“We're proud of our partnerships with leading partners like DoubleVerify, who share a commitment to top-tier industry standards in brand safety, suitability, and transparency," emphasized Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola. "With the integration of DV Authentic Marketplace, we're giving advertisers even more controls about where and how their ads appear.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact: Dave Struzzi, dave.s@taboola.com