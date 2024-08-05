Gordian Recognized by SIIA as Best AI-Driven Technology Solution

Company’s AI-enabled data collection earns prestigious industry recognition

Greenville, S.C., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, was named as the provider of the best AI-driven business technology solution for 2024 as part of the annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products around the world.

“We are gratified and deeply honored to be recognized by the SIIA with a 2024 CODiE Award,” said Chris Gaudreau, Gordian’s Chief Product and Technology Officer. “This prestigious honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team who poured their passion into creating an innovative solution that would truly meet the needs of our customers. This award serves as tremendous motivation for us to keep pushing boundaries in the development of exceptional Building Intelligence Solutions.”

Gordian's transformative AI technology has redefined the process of collecting and analyzing raw material costs, traditionally a manual and time-consuming process. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Gordian’s solution automates data normalization and prediction, allowing cost engineers to swiftly approve or reject data. This new solution includes a feedback loop for continuous learning and a threshold to determine which item can bypass human intervention, resulting in significant labor savings of 40,000 hours and a cost reduction of $2 million in 2023 alone.

In addition to its win for Best AI-Driven Technology Solution, Gordian was also a 2024 CODiE Award finalist in the Best Construction Management Platform category for its robust Gordian Cloud Platform. This esteemed industry recognition highlights Gordian's commitment to pioneering the future of construction and facilities management.

“The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by distinguishing the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector. We take immense pride in acknowledging this year's winners – the crème de la crème! Kudos to all the victors of this year's CODiE Awards!” says Chris Mohr, President of SIIA.

SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/.

For more information about Gordian and their CODiE Award-winning solutions, visit Gordian Cloud Platform.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

Lauren Fields Gordian 8646378235 l.fields@gordian.com