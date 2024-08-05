Celebrating The Inaugural #aftermarketALLY Honorees

aftermarketALLY inaugural honorees aftermarketALLY

dott.® proudly recognizes three leaders for their exceptional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, setting new industry standards.

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dott.®, a leader in strategic business consulting within the automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries, is proud to introduce and honor the first three leaders professionALLY recognized as an #aftermarketALLY. Their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion has set a new standard in the aftermarket industry, inspiring us all to embrace a more inclusive future to attract and retain the best talent.

The “reimagine aftermarket allyship” campaign launched on LinkedIn in May. This initiative aims to enhance the industry’s practice of allyship, deeply aligning with dott.’s commitment to driving measurable cultural change.

Randy Buller, President & CEO, The Parts Authority:

Randy Buller, the inaugural recipient of the #aftermarketALLY recognition, embodies what it means to lead with inclusivity. Randy and his team have cultivated a culture where diverse perspectives are not only welcomed but are essential to the company’s growth and innovation. Randy’s leadership reminds us that true progress begins with embracing our differences and working together towards a common goal.

Bill Long, CEO, MEMA:

Bill Long has been a pioneer in embracing DEI and allyship, understanding the immense potential the industry holds for driving continuous improvement and corporate responsibility towards a more inclusive future for all. His visionary leadership is creating a significant ripple effect across the supplier community, setting a new standard for inclusive practices and corporate stewardship.

Mike Mohler, EVP & Chief Purchasing Officer, APSG:

Mike Mohler, lives by the words of Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Through his unwavering commitment to continuous improvement, education, and mentorship, Mike’s ability to uplift and inspire those around him has left a mark on the industry.

Tammy Tecklenburg, Founder & CEO of dott.®, stated: “These three leaders exemplify the core of what it means to be an ally. Randy is a trailblazer; Bill is a visionary and Mike is the heart of inclusive leadership. Their efforts have set a powerful example for us all to follow.”

Join Us in Celebrating Allyship: To learn more about the "reimagine aftermarket allyship" campaign, please follow us on LinkedIn, visit our campaign landing page, and nominate a deserving leader for monthly recognition. Through reflection, reinforcement, and recognition, we can continue to build on their legacy and drive meaningful change within the industry.

For additional information, please contact: info@drivenbydott.com