The First Nation Lands Advisory Board (LAB) announce results of 2024 Elections

SUTTON, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lands Advisory Board is pleased to announce the appointment of seven (7) LAB Directors. There are two (2) newly elected directors, while five (5) have been re-elected in their regions. The newly elected Directors will begin a three-year term immediately after the close of the 2024 LAB Annual General Meeting in late August.



“I am very pleased with the election results. A warm welcome to the new LAB directors Howard E. Grant (Western Region) and Chief Gordon BlueSky (Manitoba) for your appointments. Also, congratulations to our returning LAB Directors Chief Maureen Chapman, Steven Roy Johnson, Chief Jeremy Norman, Philip Goulais and James Cada. I am confident in this group of respected First Nation’s leaders who have had great impact in each of their communities to advance governance and address issues that matter to our people. The LAB will have a depth of experience that will help us advance Framework Agreement lands governance to implement land management solutions in communities from coast-to-coast-to coast,” said Chief Robert Louie, Chairman of the LAB.

Western Region

Chief Maureen Chapman is a returning LAB Director from Sq'ewá:lxw First Nation in the Upper Fraser Valley region of British Columbia. Her traditional name is Shxwetelemel-elhot and she is a Hereditary Chief in her community and is President for the Sto:lo Xwexwilmexw Government.

Howard E. Grant is a newly elected director. Howard was born and raised in Musqueam First Nation. He is a cultural speaker, historian and cultural leader of his family. Howard is the Executive Director of the First Nations Summit and has been a long serving member of the Musqueam Indian Band Council. Mr. Grant is a well-respected leader who has held senior level positions for both Musqueam Indian Band and in the federal government.

Prairie Region

Steven Roy Johnston is a returning LAB Director from Mistawasis First Nation in Saskatchewan. Steven is a member and Councillor of Mistawasis Nêhiyawak government and is dedicated to economic development, finance, housing and child and family services. Steven also sits on the board of the First Nation Financial Management Board.

Chief Jeremy Norman is also a returning LAB Director from Flying Dust First Nation in Saskatchewan. Chief Norman is the son of former Chief Jim Norman. Chief Jeremy Norman worked as recreation director for Flying Dust for 12 years and served as Band Councillor for six years before being elected chief in 2016.

Manitoba

Chief Gordon BlueSky is the newly elected LAB Director for Manitoba. Gordon was first elected Chief of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation in the spring of 2022 and was reelected by acclamation in April 2024 for a new 4 year term. He was recently elected for a 2nd term to the Treaty Land Entitlement Committee board as their Vice-President and is also the spokesperson for the Treaty One Nations. Chief BlueSky has served as the Lands and Resources Manager for Brokenhead Ojibway Nation and was previously an Implementation Officer for the Treaty Land Entitlement Committee of Manitoba.

Eastern Region

Philip Goulais is a long-standing LAB Director who has been re-elected for another term. Mr. Goulais former Chief of Nipissing First Nation (2003-2006) and Indian Commissioner of Ontario (1992-2000). Additionally, Mr. Goulais served as Grand Chief of Robinson-Huron Territory from 1982 to 1988. In addition to being a LAB Director, Philip sits on several boards and is an advisor to the Union of Ontario Indians.

James Cada has also been re-elected for another term with the LAB. James has served for more than two decades as the Director of Operations for Mississauga First Nation. James has extensive experience with land settlement agreements and negotiation team member for HWY/ILA and Flooded Lands Negotiations. James was an instrumental in championing the Mississauga Land Code and many key community facilities and infrastructure development projects built at Mississauga First Nation.

About the First Nation Land Advisory Board

The Lands Advisory Board was created to support First Nations to resume jurisdiction over reserve lands and resources. The Lands Advisory Board is comprised of an elected Chairman and regionally elected Directors, determined by the Councils of the signatory First Nations who have formally established their land codes.

Quick facts

The Lands Advisory Board was created to support First Nations in resuming jurisdiction over reserve lands and resources. The Lands Advisory Board is comprised of an elected chairman and regionally elected directors, determined by the councils of the signatory First Nations who have formally established their land codes.

The Framework Agreement was developed to provide recognition for First Nations' inherent right to govern their reserve lands. The Framework Agreement includes a growing number of communities across Canada who are interested in replacing the restrictive lands-related sections of the Indian Act with the legal framework developed in a community land code.

Associated links:

Lands Advisory Board • First Nations Land Management Resource Centre

For more information, media may contact:

John Makson

Senior Public Relations Advisor

Lands Advisory Board

john.makson@labrc.com

250-661-5471