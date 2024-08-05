Submit Release
ETF Educates State Legislators about Internal Combustion Engines at NCSL’s Legislative Summit

Washington, D.C., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) team is in Louisville meeting with government officials attending the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Legislative Summit. Approximately 4,250 people are expected to attend the three-day event underway at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

“Our team is here in the middle of all of the action, explaining how internal combustion engines are driving our economy and evolving to help achieve our sustainable energy goals. We invite all Summit attendees to stop by our booth in the Exhibit Hall and talk with our team,” says ETF Executive Director Allen Schaeffer.

In addition, the ETF will host a Learning Hub session on Wednesday August 7 titled Electrification or Internal Combustion? Why Both Are Needed to Help Tackle Climate Change. That starts at 12:30 p.m. at booth 159. Participants will test their knowledge about energy, climate and transportation fuels, and technologies. Representatives from Volvo Group North America, a leading manufacturer of commercial trucks, buses, construction equipment, and engines will also participate.

“We hope attendees will understand more about the full range of decarbonization options including internal combustion engines and the benefits of taking action now to reduce carbon emissions with the advanced renewable biofuels. We’ll leave legislators with a to-do list of actions they can take back to their states to further advance decarbonization from the transport sector,” says Schaeffer.

NCSL is a bipartisan organization for legislators and legislative staff of the states, commonwealths, and territories. It provides research, technical assistance, and opportunities for policymakers to exchange ideas.

NCSL’s Legislative Summit is the largest, and most substantive, meeting of its kind in the nation.

The organization is offering nine livestreamed sessions to the public for free, available exclusively on NCSL's official websiteFacebookLinkedIn and The Ohio Channel.

The event concludes Wednesday evening.

Event website https://www.ncsl.org/events/2024-summit

